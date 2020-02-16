Mixed signals when Pompeo starts a three-stop tour in Africa | USA news

%MINIFYHTML6e01331181ff08f1ef4c34b8f7b8554f11% %MINIFYHTML6e01331181ff08f1ef4c34b8f7b8554f12%

The main US diplomat arrived in Senegal at the beginning of a tour of three African countries, and analysts see it as an attempt to counter Chinese influence in Africa at a time of growing confusion over Washington's strategy on the continent.

On his first official trip to a country in sub-Saharan Africa since taking office almost two years ago, the Secretary of State of the United States, Mike Pompeo, will also visit Angola and Ethiopia.

Pompeo has already warned about what he called the "dangerous influence,quot; of China on the African continent, saying in January that Chinese investment feeds corruption and undermines the rule of law, and presents the United States as an alternative.

Joseph Ochieno, a political analyst, described Pompeo's comments as "almost hypocritical."

"I don't think the US can tell Africa that American companies are necessarily the cleanest when it comes to the continent," he told Al Jazeera, referring to corruption and sponsorship scandals in the past that involve American companies in Africa.

What role does China play throughout the African continent?

Beijing surpassed Washington as Africa's largest trading partner more than a decade ago, forming a relationship worth around $ 204 billion in trade, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

Several African states have also signed the China Strip and Highway Initiative, which has seen Beijing finance power plants, roads and other infrastructure projects across the continent.

As a result of the billions of dollars in loans granted by China for such projects, the country has become Africa's largest debt holder.

"The United States is realizing that they were playing with Africa, but China entered, and entered quite large with minimal conditions, if any," said Ochieno.



"Africa is at stake, unfortunately."

& # 39; Mixed messages & # 39;

Pompeo's visit comes at a tense moment, with Washington reflecting on military cuts in the restless Sahel region and impose travel bans on four more African countries, bringing the total to six.

Nicolas Haque, from Al Jazeera, reported from the Senegalese capital that the United States was "sending mixed signals,quot; to encourage trade and investment with African nations, while extending the travel ban and considering a possible reduction in military presence U.S.

Countries in the Sahel region of West Africa are fighting to protect their citizens against armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL, which have killed hundreds of civilians in the past year.

Some have wondered if the US commitment to restore stability in the region is declining when the Pentagon announced this week that it will begin adjusting its military presence in Africa, as it considers cuts, and resources are expected to be used to counter to China, Russia and Iran.

This month, however, the US military will conduct its annual Flintlock exercises in Senegal and neighboring Mauritania to help train regional armies to counter armed groups.

A former US diplomat expressed confusion about the objectives of Pompeo's trip.

"It is not clear why he is leaving now and if this is part of a broader US strategy on Africa, especially when the administration has indicated in recent weeks that it intends to exponentially reduce its investments in security and aid," said the former diplomat. , who requested anonymity to speak frankly, was cited by the AFP news agency.

"You can't check the box to have an African policy stopping in some countries of a large continent and then call that a strategy."

Pompeo meets the leaders of Senegal

After talks with Senegalese leaders on Sunday, Pompeo He said that the United States would work closely with regional forces and European countries in the fight against armed groups in West Africa, adding that he I had no specific announcement to make about the cuts in US troops.

"When we finish our review, we will have a conversation not only with Senegal but with all the countries in the region, we will talk about why we are doing what we are doing and we will deliver a result that works for all of us."

Senegalese Foreign Minister Amadou Ba said that Washington had informed Dakar of his "desire to withdraw combat troops." This, he said, would still leave an American military presence, especially in the areas of training and intelligence.

But Ba also insisted that the United States remained a key ally in the fight against armed groups in the Sahel.

"More than ever, Africa faces major challenges related to insecurity and terrorism," said Ba. "It needs the United States of America as a strategic ally for a definitive return to peace and stability."

After Senegal, Pompeo will stop in Angola, a country rich in oil but largely impoverished where President Joao Lourenco has pledged to fight corruption, including actions against close relatives of the former leader.

Pompeo then heads to Ethiopia, a key US ally in the Horn of Africa, which has undergone dramatic political reforms since the first Nobel Peace Prize winner, Abiy Ahmed, took office in 2018.