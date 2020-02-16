Milan Lucic de Flames considered retiring after the November bench: "It was no longer fun for me,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLed4992d92748dc5538a2db651701d7f111% %MINIFYHTMLed4992d92748dc5538a2db651701d7f112%

The questions have revolved around Milan Lucic for months, maybe even years, on whether he can still compete at a high level in the NHL. It certainly didn't help that the last 10 months or so have been a roller coaster affair for the 13-year veteran of the league.

In July, the tough end was changed from the Edmonton Oilers about three hours south, to Calgary Flames, in a 1-for-1 exchange for James Neal. While Neal started the red-hot season with nine goals in his first eight games, it took Lucic a little longer to settle in his new environment.

In the course of 58 games, he has scored six goals and 17 points, which, although they would be minimal in his career if the season ended today, is the same number of goals he recorded in 79 games last year in Edmonton. But the 2011 Stanley Cup champion was not necessarily taken to bury the disc. His main attribute is the physical presence he brings as a power forward: he leads the team with 161 strokes, along with the creation of space for players in his line.

In November, however, Lucic was suspended two games for roughing when he hit Kole Sherwood of the Blue Jackets. More recently, his lack of participation in the punching part of the & # 39; Battle of Alberta & # 39 ;, along with the team's general struggles, caused a great target in Lucic.

Despite all that, the fact that he revealed that he considered retiring during the season, with only 31 years, in & # 39; After Hours & # 39; Sportsnet with Scott Oake and Louie DeBrusk was shocking.

"There were times when, for me, things were not going so well," he said after the 8-4 beating of the Flames by the Chicago Blackhawks visitors, when asked if he felt pressure to prove it was a good change for the team You call "I think after about six, seven weeks in the season, I remember playing, the first time we played St. Louis here in a game of & # 39; Hockey Night in Canada & # 39 ;, they left me in the third period and nobody told me anything and I wasn't very happy about that and I even started wondering if I should hang them because it wasn't fun for me anymore.

"It had nothing to do with James Neal succeeding, I just think it was really difficult for me and especially when you are on the bench and nobody tells you anything."

The game Lucic refers to was a waste of overtime 3-2 against the Blues on November 9, where he only skated for 9 minutes and 23 seconds and played only two turns in the third. Upon entering that game, Lucic averaged more than 12 minutes per game, but had only counted three assists; The confrontation against the Blues was his second game after the suspension. Two games before that game of St. Louis, against Columbus, he played a seasonally low of 8 minutes and 36 seconds, which was the third time he played less than 10 minutes in the first 16 games of the season.

It should be noted that Bill Peters, who never seemed to find the right one for Lucic, was the head coach at the time of the bench. In the continuation of his response in & # 39; After Hours & # 39 ;, Lucic talked about how interim coach Geoff Ward and his teammates brought him back to the brink of retirement.

"I have to give a lot of credit to Geoff Ward, the other three coaches and all my teammates for being a little with me and staying motivated. Especially (Mark Giordano) and (Sean) Monahan, two guys I've really been since I got here. They kept me up and managed to cheer me up and I talked about (Dillon Dube) and what it means to play with him and the life he has given me. "

"So, yes, I'm having fun again, especially playing for Wardo, I had a lot of success with him in Boston for seven years and you know what, it meant a lot to me this year. The same with (general manager Brad Treliving)" He kept me on the move and motivated me and that is why I am doing my best to make this exchange work. Not only for the team but also for the city and the fans. "