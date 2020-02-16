Mikel Arteta: Champions League qualification depends on Arsenal, not Man City | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML77c901a56ebe1528b95846fef787422211% %MINIFYHTML77c901a56ebe1528b95846fef787422212%

The timely return of the gunners to the winning forms coincides with Man City's ban on UEFA competition, as the unlikely challenge of the Champions League gains traction



3:00



Mikel Arteta praises his Arsenal team after his victory against Newcastle, but insists they need to produce performances like this consistently.

Mikel Arteta insists that Arsenal's prospects for qualifying for the Champions League depend on their performances and not on the Manchester City competition ban.

The Gunners raised their hopes for European qualification with a 4-0 defeat by Newcastle on Super Sunday, a result that came two days after City was kicked out of all UEFA competitions for two seasons for "serious infractions." to the regulations of the Financial Game.

If the unprecedented ban was maintained, and if City finished in the top four, it would mean that a fifth place in the Premier League would ensure qualification for the Champions League, a possibility that seemed out of reach of Arsenal fifteen days ago.

"A week ago, before going to Dubai, we drew with Burnley and everything looked like it was too far away," Arteta said in his post-game press conference. "It seemed like it would take an incredible race to do it (qualify for the Champions League)."

"Today it feels a little closer, but it will depend on us. We have to improve as a team, we need to be more consistent for 90 minutes and, if we are able to adapt, our actions will lead to better results." results. If that's the case, we'll be in the mix in the last games of the season. "

Arteta surprised; City & # 39; suffering & # 39;

UEFA's seismic news on Friday had a worldwide impact on football, but Arteta felt it more closely, as an assistant to Pep Guardiola in the City for three seasons before his appointment as head coach of Arsenal in December.

"My first reaction was a surprise," added the Gunners chief. "I have been in contact with Pep and the club people that I know I feel for them because I know they are suffering."

"I just want the best for Manchester City. The admiration and love I have for Pep, and not just Pep, the staff, the players, I just want the best for them. I know how hard they work and I hope something positive can come from from this ".

When asked if it was strange that Arteta, a former City employee, could be the beneficiary of his ban on UEFA competitions, the Spaniard replied: "I don't think so. I just want the best for Manchester City, really I want it,quot;. .

"This is how I feel and now I have to do my best so that Arsenal tries to maximize everything we have here and try to take the club as high as possible again."

"The ultimate goal is to improve as a team at this time, win at Olympiakos on Thursday and improve today's performance."