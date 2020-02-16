Michigan State finds its new coach – Up News Info Detroit

Mel Tucker recalled earning $ 400 a month when he began his career as a graduate assistant at Michigan State, sleeping under his desk hoping to be noticed when coach Nick Saban entered or left the building.

Two decades later, Tucker is back to lead the Spartans, and he won't have to sleep on the floor.

Tucker signed a six-year deal worth $ 5.5 million per season, more than double the total compensation of his contract in Colorado, to lead the Michigan state soccer program. He made the leap to the Spartans after a single season leading the Buffaloes, who were 5-7.

"Leaving Colorado was the hardest thing I've ever done in my career, in my life," Tucker said Wednesday night. "But this is the right time for me to be here, and that's what it's really about. The commitment is here. The resources are here."

Michigan State got a leader with extensive experience and ties to the school after appearing interested in coaches, including Luke Fickell, Robert Saleh and Pat Shurmur.

Tucker said that Michigan State showed interest in him at the end of last week and that the feeling was mutual. He said there was a moment in the process, which was full of many "great candidates," who decided to step back.

"The search continued and flew in circles towards me," Tucker said.

Tucker replaces Mark Dantonio, who retired two weeks ago after 13 successful seasons.

"Mel brings to our program a championship pedigree, NFL experience, connections to our region, success in the recruitment path and experience as head coach," said athletic director Bill Beekman.

Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018 and gave him the opportunity to run the Pac-12 program after being Georgia's defensive coordinator. He was awarded a five-year, $ 14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes, and they reached their 5-7 record for each of the previous two years.

"We are disappointed to see coach Tucker leave," said Colorado athletic director Rick George.

Michigan State offered Tucker a huge increase and the opportunity to work at a more powerful conference in a region he calls home. Tucker, 48, is from Cleveland and was a defending defensive winner of the Big Ten championship in Wisconsin.

However, Tucker's departure surprised many, after he and George issued statements on Saturday that seemed to be intended to calm speculation that he would go to the state of Michigan.

Tucker also posted on his Twitter account over the weekend: “While I am flattered to be considered for the job of head coach at Michigan State, I am committed to CU Buffs Football for the construction of our program, its great athletes , coaches and followers. "

Even as recently as Tuesday, Tucker was making rounds in the media, driving the Buffaloes and their attempt to turn the show back into a contender. He had also met with alumni and donors for support.

Tucker spoke with his new team, shortly after arriving on a flight from Colorado, and linebacker Antjuan Simmons described the meeting as intense.

"We are ready," Simmons said, looking at Tucker during a press conference. "We will play for you.

"The head of the program changes, the expectations for the program do not."

Dantonio retired with a record of 114-57 for 13 years. He won three Big Ten titles and had an appearance in the University American football tiebreaker for a period of six seasons between 2010 and 2015.

The Spartans slipped in recent years, registering 7-6 records in the last two seasons and barely exceeding .500 in the four seasons following their appearance in the playoffs.

Beekman received input from Dantonio and basketball coach Tom Izzo before recommending to Tucker the hiring of the school board.

After being an NFL defensive coordinator in Cleveland, Jacksonville and Chicago, Tucker worked for Saban for the third time in Alabama in 2015. He spent only one season with Crimson Tide, helping them win a national title. He was also the interim head coach of Jacksonville in the last five games in 2011 after Jack Del Rio was fired.

Tucker was a defensive backs coach at Ohio State when he won a national title under Jim Tressel, whose nephew, Mike Tressel, was an interim coach of Michigan State briefly this month.

Beekman seemed interested in hiring Fickell, but decided to stay in Cincinnati. Saleh is a former assistant of the state of Michigan, who is now the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and wanted to remain in the NFL. Shurmur, a former Spartans player and assistant, was fired after the season as coach of the New York Giants and expressed loyalty to the Denver Broncos for hiring him as an offensive coordinator.

