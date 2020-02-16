Michigan finds its rhythm against the northwest – Up News Info Detroit

Juwan Howard noticed the sea of ​​corn and blue as he scanned the crowd during the national anthem. He had friends and family behind the bank, and former teammate Dikembe Mutombo was also present.

It was a whole night for Howard, particularly with Michigan getting a victory.

Eli Brooks scored 18 points, Isaiah Livers added 17 more and Michigan, his coach, won the victory on his way home, beating Northwestern 79-54 on Wednesday night.

"Something about the Chicago air," he said. “I love the Chicago air. This is where I grew up. Once I got off the plane, I smelled it. I was like, ‘Ahh, ahh. I'm home. & # 39; "

Howard is from the south side of the city. And his first game as coach of the Wolverines (15-9, 6-7 Big Ten) in the Chicago area became a rather unequal affair.

Michigan took control in the first half, resisted a small push in the second half and came out with a fairly easy victory.

Brooks hit four triples, including an impulse plug after Northwestern cut a 23-point lead in the second half to 12. Livers played 30 minutes and made seven free throws in his second game after missing nine of 10 with an injury. in the groin And Michigan won for the fourth time in five games since losing four straight games.

"I hate to say it," said Livers. "It's always that Michigan tradition: Michigan is the team for the second half of the season." I hate it. But right now, I love it because it will definitely help us make our tour of the Big Ten Tournament and try to hit that ticket to March Madness. "

The Wolverines & # 39; Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske also picked up their 104 career wins to tie a record for the program shared by Glen Rice (1986-89), JP Oosterbann (1986-89), Mark Hughes (1986-89) and Jordan Morgan (2011) -14).

Northwestern's last place (6-17, 1-12) fell its eighth straight and lost for the 13th time in 14 games. Jared Jones (12 points) and Miller Kopp (10) were the only players in double figures for the Wildcats, who shot 32 percent and scored 5 of 21 triples.

"I thought we were a little tired tonight and we give them credit," coach Chris Collins said. “I thought they were fast for the ball, they were pushing the ball and they were making us have a bad time in the transition. They have boys who have won many games. Livers, Teske, Simpson, Brooks, those guys have won Big Tens. They have entered the NCAA tournament. His experience really showed tonight. "

BIG TABLE

Michigan: Near the end of the Big Ten after an impressive start without a conference, the Wolverines hope to make an effort along the way. They made it seem easy against Northwestern once they found their rhythm.

Northwest: The Wildcats reached the game in the last place in the Big Ten in scoring and among the worst in the percentage of field goals. They did nothing to increase those numbers.

TAKING CONTROL

Michigan had a slow start to take a 38-23 lead at halftime, with Brooks and Livers scoring nine and Austin Davis adding seven points below.

The Wolverines missed their first 11 shots before Brooks made a 3, and began to take control in the middle of the middle. They crawled by seven before Brooks and Franz Wagner connected from beyond the arch to give them their first lead in 16-13. And Michigan just walked away.

That the shots began to fall was no big surprise to Howard. He thought that the open looks that the Wolverines were getting would be reduced as long as they remained focused on the defense.

"It's a 40 minute game," Howard said. "Stay locked, keep the process."

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Michigan: The Wolverines will seek to stay on a roll when they receive Indiana on Sunday.

Northwest: The Wildcats are considering another difficult confrontation when they visit No. 13 Penn State on Saturday.

