Mesut Ozil helps Arsenal find its rhythm while Newcastle lands | Soccer news

Mesut Ozil's form has been scrutinized this season, but he looked like his former self in Arsenal's 4-0 victory over Newcastle. Could it be a turning point?







Mesut Ozil shined in Arsenal's 4-0 victory over Newcastle

Mikel Arteta talked about restoring the "lost,quot; identity of Arsenal in a conversation with Sky sports before this game That identity, the fluid step and the exciting attack they were once known for, was described as the "base,quot; for everything they hope to achieve in the club.

On a day of many positive aspects, then, he will have had a particular satisfaction of the third goal in what turned out to be a 4-0 beating of Newcastle. Between Lucas Torreira's header that started the movement and the end of Mesut Ozil that ended it, there were 35 uninterrupted passes, the most for any goal of any Premier League team throughout the season.

Each player had a touch and it was appropriate that the last one came from Ozil. The goal, a short distance end of Alexandre Lacazette's pass, ended a sterile 10-month run and culminated a striking performance.

Only two months ago his own fans booed the 31-year-old during a sad 3-0 loss to Manchester City at this stadium. It felt like his nadir. Maybe even a point of no return. But the standing ovation that greeted his withdrawal this time sums up how the mood has changed under Arteta and how Ozil has changed his own fortune.

If Arsenal looked again as before, then it owed him a lot. Ozil has endured turbulent two years on and off the field, and although he won praise for his renewed approach under Arteta, there was still a feeling that the real Ozil, the Ozil that previously carved open defenses and accumulated assists, had not yet reappeared.

Arteta asked for patience with him before the game: "You don't go from where he was to where he can be in five weeks, I'm sorry," he said Sky sports – But this was more like that. Arsenal began slowly, fighting to control the game or annoy Newcastle's defense in the early stages, but Ozil was the catalyst for what was to come.

Arsenal scored four goals in the second half against Newcastle

He came back to life shortly after the half-hour mark, placing the ball over the head of a Newcastle defender near the midline and, using the outside of his left boot, sending a diagonal and carefree pass to the left channel to the hurried Pierre -Emerick Aubameyang, whose shot was made by Martin Dubravka.

It was the first of the four opportunities he created in the course of the game. Two minutes later, he made local fans purr with a backward pass on Héctor Bellerin's path. Shortly after that, he faced Eddie Nketiah for a shot for the first time that forced Dubravka to act again.

Ozil covered 10.7 km against Newcastle, only surpassed by Granit Xhaka among the Arsenal players.

He continued where he left in the second half, choosing Nicolas Pepe, another featured artist on the day, with a reverse pass cleverly disguised at the edge of the Newcastle box. Arsenal should have scored for the resulting possibility, but Nketiah could only hit the top of the crossbar from Pepe's cut.

Ozil was enjoying more space at this point, with Newcastle he was no longer able to handle his movement between the lines, and very soon there was another attractive ball for Pepe, this time curled up behind Tottenham defender Danny Rose. .

"There are very few players playing anywhere that have their kind of ability. It's exceptional and, at their age now, they should be at the top of their game, scoring and creating regularly and working hard for their team. It's very special talent, but how to make him concentrate where he is hitting every time he goes out and crosses the white line? That's the challenge for the new manager. "

Ozil seemed to be at the center of almost every attack and was also effective outside his possession, chasing Newcastle defenders voluntarily and pressing aggressively. Among Arsenal players, only Granit Xhaka covered more ground. It is that level of work pace that has ensured that, despite having difficulties in producing in the last third until today, he has been one of the only three Arsenal players to start each Premier League game with Arteta.

Nor was it the only creative force in the Arsenal lineup. For the first time since November, there was also a start for Dani Ceballos, who partnered with Xhaka in the midfield. It was said that the 23-year-old was considering reducing his loan period last month, but in the evidence of this performance he could still have an important role to play this season.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the fourth goal

In fact, although Ozil used to find the killer passes, it was Ceballos who dictated the game, skilfully evading his markers and extending the ball from one side to the other while Arsenal looked for openings. When he was replaced by Lucas Torreira in the final stages, he had found a teammate with 85 of his 91 passes, including 63 in the middle of Newcastle.

That total included a series of striking long-range balls, many of them aimed at overlapping Bellerin on the right flank, and while there were moments in the first half when Newcastle exploded holes in the Arsenal midfield, Ceballos did not shy away from His responsibilities. defensive Only Pepe won possession more times. No one disputed more duels.

It was enough to earn a great ovation, but it was Ozil's that felt most significant. Arsenal is rediscovering its identity under Arteta. And in this type of form, no player is more important than Mesut Ozil.