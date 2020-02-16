Melissa Fumero gives birth to baby No. 2

%MINIFYHTML131f6cac96174ef46ebc1c7fd2999b9211% %MINIFYHTML131f6cac96174ef46ebc1c7fd2999b9212%

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; Brooklyn Nine-Nine & # 39; She is delighted to announce to her devotees online the birth of the new addition to her growing family with her husband David Fumero.

Up News Info –

Melissa Fumero she welcomed her second child with her husband David Fumero Valentine's day, February 14, 2020.

The 37-year-old man "Brooklyn nine and nine"Star confirmed the happy news in an Instagram post, presenting the new addition to the family, his son Axel, to online fans.

%MINIFYHTML131f6cac96174ef46ebc1c7fd2999b9213% %MINIFYHTML131f6cac96174ef46ebc1c7fd2999b9214%

"Welcome to the world, Axel. You have turned Valentine's Day into my new favorite party!" she wrote.

%MINIFYHTML131f6cac96174ef46ebc1c7fd2999b9215% %MINIFYHTML131f6cac96174ef46ebc1c7fd2999b9216%

<br />

The 47 year old "Power"The actor also took Instagram to share a photo with his new son.

"I got the best #valentines #day Gift! Mom is a master in baking these! I'm a lucky guy! Welcome to the Axel world! 02/14/20," he wrote under himself.

<br />

Melissa, who already shares Enzo, her three-year-old son, with her husband, revealed that she was pregnant by posting a selfie showing her growing bulk on her Instagram page in November.