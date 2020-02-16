Melissa Fumero gives birth to baby No. 2

The actress of & # 39; Brooklyn Nine-Nine & # 39; She is delighted to announce to her devotees online the birth of the new addition to her growing family with her husband David Fumero.
Melissa Fumero she welcomed her second child with her husband David Fumero Valentine's day, February 14, 2020.
The 37-year-old man "Brooklyn nine and nine"Star confirmed the happy news in an Instagram post, presenting the new addition to the family, his son Axel, to online fans.
"Welcome to the world, Axel. You have turned Valentine's Day into my new favorite party!" she wrote.
The 47 year old "Power"The actor also took Instagram to share a photo with his new son.
"I got the best #valentines #day Gift! Mom is a master in baking these! I'm a lucky guy! Welcome to the Axel world! 02/14/20," he wrote under himself.
Melissa, who already shares Enzo, her three-year-old son, with her husband, revealed that she was pregnant by posting a selfie showing her growing bulk on her Instagram page in November.
