Meghan Markle was wearing a camel coat and why she should wear one too

Meghan Markle wore a camel coat at her first official event as a member of royalty for 2020; It would be one of the last before announcing that she and Prince Harry would leave their royal duties. Then known as His and Her Royal Highness, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Canada, returned to London and visited the House of Canada (now looking back in retrospect), and then announced that they would move to all places: Canada! When Meghan visited the House of Canada, she was wearing a beautiful long camel coat and immediately, the demand for the garment soared. Not only did the audience want a camel coat, but only a week after Meghan's debut in the number, Kate Middleton was seen wearing an identical one.

The coat is the Reiss coat that costs approximately 345 pounds or 450 dollars. The classic coat is the perfect complement for every royal wardrobe just like yours. For the event, Meghan combined the beautiful wool coat with a magnificent set of rust brown.

You can watch a video of Meghan Markle with the coat and camel attire below.

Meghan kept the outfit very affordable and wore a Massimo Dutti silk wool sweater that sells for approximately $ 58. She combined it with a satin midi skirt, also from Massimo Dutti that sells for around $ 90. shoes, Meghan wore Jimmy Choo velvet shoes in a deep rust / burgundy color for $ 625.

You can see several photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the House of Canada, where Meghan wore the outfit in the photo slideshow below.

The camel coat is an elegant addition to each wardrobe and with its neutral colors, it can be worn with any outfit. Whether you look casual or elegant, like Meghan Markle, you will find that the camel coat is a perfect way to warm up and still look fashionable.

In addition to its beautiful classic cut, the camel coat is also a functional garment that will keep you warm in cool temperatures.

What do you think about Meghan Markle's style? Do you like the outfit he wore to the House of Canada and his camel coat? Are you like many women around the world who were inspired to buy a camel coat after seeing Meghan in his?



