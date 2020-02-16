Megan and Harry imagine together for the first time since MEGXIT gets off a plane in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen together for the first time since Megxit when they left a plane in Canada on Valentine's Day.

The images obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com showed that the royal couple smiled with their own bags when they landed in Canada except baby Archie after taking a flight from the United States.

They arrived at Victoria Airport around 4:45 pm Friday, with what appeared to be a small security group.

The couple chose to take a commercial flight this time, having been criticized for preaching about saving the planet and then flying around the world in a private plane.

There were no signs of baby Archie, who is believed to be being cared for in his $ 14 million Canadian hideout while the couple went to work creating new businesses.

The couple seemed to have left behind the turmoil of recent weeks, triggered by their surprise announcement that they were resigning as royalty, as they seemed happy and relaxed from their trip.

In a departure from their royal customs, Harry and Meghan carried their own cabin suitcases on the commercial flight. The couple has been criticized for preaching about saving the planet and then flying around the world in a private plane.

Meghan also opted for an ecological outfit for the flight. The Duchess, who led the exit of the plane with her husband following her closely, used $ 125 black bombs from Rothy & # 39; s, a San Francisco-based company that converts recycled water bottles into shoes and carried a duffel bag from $ 1,790 of Prada Re-Nylon. line, which uses Econyl material

Harry looked casual in a gray sweater and a baseball cap and was radiant as he landed in his new home.

The duchess, who led the exit of the plane with her husband following her closely, wore a striped shirt, a black cardigan, jeans and black shoes and had loose hair around her neck.

He was carrying a bag on his shoulder with a bulky gray sweater tucked into the strap and grabbing a Prada canvas bag.

His $ 125 black bombs are from Rothy’s, a San Francisco-based company that converts recycled water bottles into shoes.

The fashion bible, Vogue, has even described footwear as "one of the most politically correct shoes on our besieged planet."

Meanwhile, the $ 1,790 canvas bag comes from the Prada Re-Nylon line, which uses Econyl, a material that supposedly can be recycled indefinitely.

It is made of mixing ocean debris and textile debris in the fabric.

His shirt is from Misha Nonoo, the British-Bahraini fashion designer based in the USA. UU. And Meghan's close friend.

Meanwhile, Harry looked casual in a gray sweater, jeans and a baseball cap.

Meghan seemed to be referring to business, with what appeared to be a black leather laptop case or purse under her arm.

The couple was supposed to be in the United States for business meetings, as they seek to separate from the royal family and start earning money regardless of the crown.

Judging by their smiles as they walked down the steps of the plane and towards the runway, it seems that their "business trip,quot; was a success.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the USA. UU. Since last week when they made their first public appearance as a couple since their announcement that they were stepping back from royal duties and leaving life behind in the UK.

The couple visited the luxurious five-star hotel 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami for the JP Morgan summit on February 6, where Harry delivered an opening address to the crowd.

During his speech, Harry told American bankers that he had been in therapy for seven years to deal with the loss of his mother.

An expert estimated that the couple would have been paid up to $ 1M to appear at the party full of stars.

It's unclear how Harry and Meghan traveled to Florida for the event.

JPMorgan's Gulfstream private jet had flown to the Vancouver airport in Canada, near where the couple had been living since they left real life.

Then he left at 12.10 p.m. Wednesday and landed in Palm Beach at 8.03 p.m. Harry and Meghan stayed at Serena Williams' house in Palm Beach during the appearance.

It is not clear if they were on that plane. Palm Beach is about 80 miles north of Miami.

After the JPMorgan party, the couple made a visit to the prestigious Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, on Tuesday, according to real sources.

The royal couple seemed to be joined by a small security group when they returned to their new adoptive home in Canada

As reported by the Today program, it is said that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, attended & # 39; brainstorming sessions & # 39; with several & # 39; professors and academics & # 39; from the university, who have been helping them work on the concept and creation of their new charitable organization

When the couple first announced their plans to retire from real-life seniors, they mentioned their plans to launch a new charity, writing on their website that their decision to divide their time between North America and the United Kingdom I would help you in this effort.

"This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity." wrote

It is not clear what role Stanford professors and academics play in this new entity, nor has Harry and Meghan made it clear exactly what cause or causes the organization will focus on.

The search for future business by the couple has been involved in a controversy to date.

They were criticized when images emerged in January of the Duchess joking that she had attended the premiere of The Lion King to "throw,quot; for work.

Then, on Thursday, MailOnline revealed that Prince Harry's team held talks with the controversial investment bank Goldman Sachs in November, when the couple hid in a Vancouver mansion with Archie and decided that they would leave as royalty.

His decision to work with academics this week at a university in California will undoubtedly raise more questions about whether the couple plans to move to the west coast permanently.

On Wednesday, DailyMail.com reported exclusively that Harry and Meghan are still weighing their options regarding their decision to establish themselves, with Malibu, New York and Vancouver in the race as possible bases of operations.

Meghan's mother, Doria, lives in Los Angeles, a six-hour drive from Stanford, a possible factor in her decision.

While the Duke and Duchess seemed happy when they resigned from Canada on Friday, their staff may be less, after DailyMail.com this week revealed that they were given their marching orders.

The couple is in the process of closing their Buckingham Palace office and firing their team of 15 people with a great staffing experience based in London.

Almost all important decisions, and certainly their social media strategy, are now being taken by the couple and a clique of famous agents and publicists from the United States.

The experts informed the Mail that the couple's decision to hire a group & # 39; nosy & # 39; Famous agents and publicists based in the United States have made life difficult for their palace staff.

The couple has been organizing private meetings and engagements with their new team, and even hired a Canadian designer to create a new website without the participation of real advisors.

The Mail understands that after Megxit, a small team of people will be employed privately in London to plan Harry's new ecological travel initiative, Travalyst.

It is believed that the rest of the layoffs will conclude in the spring, when the "transition,quot; of Harry and Meghan is withdrawn as the Royals of royalty formally conclude.

This increasingly frantic separation occurs when, according to reports, the royal assistants were “ crushed & # 39; & # 39; this week after the Duchess of Sussex posted a video “ behind the scenes & # 39; & # 39; from his Vogue magazine editorial that showed her putting on a silly hat and playing with a party.

Meghan and Harry uploaded the clip to their Sussex Royal Instagram feed to celebrate the fact that the Forces For Change edition in August was the magazine's best selling number in the decade.

The Mail understands that Meghan and Vogue's British editor, Edward Enninful, had been interested in publishing the video since last summer, but palace officials had advised them because he considered himself too “ stupid & # 39; & # 39; and frivolous.

They feared that the image of Meghan with a party hat with a blower in her mouth could chase her again, and could even become a & # 39; Megxit meme & # 39 ;, a humorous viral image.

The couple was all smiles and seemed more relaxed than in a long time when they start making plans for their new post-Royal life.

Parecían dirigirse a su nuevo hogar a tiempo para pasar el Día de San Valentín junto con su hijo Archie de ocho meses.

Opciones ecológicas de Meghan: sus zapatos negros de $ 125 (izquierda) son de Rothy’s, una empresa con sede en San Francisco que convierte las botellas de agua reciclada en zapatos. Mientras tanto, la bolsa de lona de $ 1,790 (derecha) proviene de la línea Re-Nylon de Prada, que usa Econyl, un material que supuestamente puede reciclarse indefinidamente. Está hecho de la mezcla de desechos oceánicos y desechos textiles en tela