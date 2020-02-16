Meek Mill responds after 50 Cent said he wanted to hit him

%MINIFYHTML2a55ef9d9baf70b710b2c80708a4f06811% %MINIFYHTML2a55ef9d9baf70b710b2c80708a4f06812%

Meek Mill cheers again at 50 Cent after the lyricist of & # 39; In Da Club & # 39; He said he is tempted to look at rapper Dream Chasers in the face for his dispute with Drake.

50 cents he said he wanted to hit meek mill and the latter responded quickly. On Twitter, the rapper from Philadelphia suggested that the creator of hits "In Da Club" was jealous of his success and only discarded it to get media attention.

Meek did not mention any name, but it is safe to say that he applauded Fifty since his Twitter post came shortly after Fifty's interview went viral.

In an interview about "The breakfast club"Fifty recalled talking to Meek Mill about his animosity towards Duck. "I was looking at him and wanted to hit him, which he said he wanted to hit him," Fifty said.

In response, Meek tweeted: "It is not a coincidence that all these people mention my name once hahaha, I have been moving too well and certain people do not feel it because most of these types cannot enter the room! I've been out for years! In the countryside! Now I'm helping to change the laws and free people. "

50 Cent was not the only one who had problems with Meek because of his dispute with Drake. Quentin Miller, one of the writers who contributed to Drake's mixtape "If you are reading this, it is too late"surprised rapper Dream Chasers on the fifth anniversary of the project.

Quentin said his career was ruined after Meek accused Drake of using ghost writers. "So, a lot of people have been congratulating me and sending messages and s ** t about the fifth anniversary of If You & # 39; re Reading This and s ** t …," Quentin said in a video. "It's almost a taboo for me to even talk about it. Unfortunately I don't have everyone's good memories, all my good memories were killed the day Meek Mandela was killed … The day he put my name there and just blew my whole place That didn't screw me all up, brother. "

Quentin mockingly called Meek the "Mandela" when he referred to Meek's criminal justice reform after his release from prison in late 2014. "You buy those bulls, since he got out of jail, as if it were. .. whatever ", Quentin mocked the Philadelphia star reform initiative.

Meek Mill started fighting with Drake during his relationship with Nicki Minaj. Since then, the two men have crushed their flesh, but unfortunately it led Drake to fight with his ex Young Money companion tag Nicki.