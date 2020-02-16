Meek Mill and her pregnant girlfriend GF Milan Harris make their Instagram relationship with Sweet Post official!

%MINIFYHTML38a8ff1ea96701511e7bd5f2ff52131711% %MINIFYHTML38a8ff1ea96701511e7bd5f2ff52131712%

Finally he is a social media officer! It's no secret that Meek Mill and his pregnant girlfriend, Milan Harris, have been romantically linked for about a year, but this last Valentine's Day was, in fact, the first time they approached their relationship.

In other words, it was quite obvious that they were together, but the last post also made it official on Instagram!

Since it was revealed that they are about to become parents, they have kept their romance even more discreet and quiet than before.

Then, after a year of dating, but during which none of them confirmed their romance, they finally confirmed it publicly on the most romantic day of the year.

It was Milan who took his platform to share a photo of her and Meek being casual and loving at home.

The click showed the pregnant woman getting comfortable on the couch, with her head resting on the rapper's chest while watching television.

In the caption, she wrote sweetly that "Ima tell my grandchildren that,quot; we begin as close friends. "Aww …

As you may know, Meek previously dated Nicki Minaj and his relationship confirmation comes in the middle of a great social media war between the two rappers.

Earlier this month, Meek tweeted that "My girl is pregnant with me and seeing me tweet about my ex is very clown … Ima leave."

Meanwhile, the tweet has been deleted.

However, it was the first time he approached the romance with Milan, although he did not let her fall.

Before that, at her annual Milano di Rouge fashion show that arrived at the end of the year, Milan announced her pregnancy, so people were already pretty sure she was talking about her, since they had been together for months.



