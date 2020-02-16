Massachusetts receives $ 88 million in housing improvement grants from HUD

%MINIFYHTMLe922af9816e6b09202654aa89ecd08df11% %MINIFYHTMLe922af9816e6b09202654aa89ecd08df12%

BOSTON (AP) – Dozens of public housing authorities in Massachusetts are sharing about $ 88 million in federal grants to help improve their properties and make them more habitable.

Grants announced on Friday are awarded through the Capital Fund Program of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. UU. To build, repair, renovate or modernize public housing units.

Housing authorities usually use the funds to complete large-scale improvements, such as replacing roofs or making energy efficiency improvements for old plumbing and electricity systems.

Around $ 2.7 billion is distributed throughout the country.

"This funding will help Massachusetts public housing agencies while they work to provide the best possible housing for their residents," said David Tille, HUD Regional Administrator in New England, in a statement.

The Boston Housing Authority is receiving almost $ 29 million, by far, most of the Massachusetts grant.

The Worcester Housing Authority is getting more than $ 6.2 million, New Bedford is getting around $ 5.5 million and Lowell is getting around $ 4.8 million.