Manchester United forward Anthony Martial still struggles to reach his true potential | Soccer news

In Monday Night Football In October 2018, Gary Neville performed an analysis of Anthony Martial in which he tried to discover why the Frenchman was still struggling to reach his potential.

How, he asked, could a player with such talent remain an enigma?

Martial had exploded on the scene with impressive style with his memorable debut goal against Liverpool at Old Trafford in 2015, but three years later he entered and left the Manchester United team with José Mourinho, having also lost his place in the national team French. .

Neville's conclusion was that, while Martial was ranked among the best in terms of speed, skill and finishing ability, it would only reach an elite level if it could transform other areas of its game. "What drives me crazy about him is his work off the ball," he said. The application was not there nor was the understanding of where to be and when to be there.

Neville's analysis came to mind during Manchester United's goalless draw with Wolves at Old Trafford late last month.

It was just the last game in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team failed to find a way to beat a deep opponent, but this time they could resort to his £ 68m signing Bruno Fernandes. The problem was not so much the lack of creativity in the center of the field as the lack of forward movement.

"Everyone wanted the ball at their feet," Solskjaer said later. "No one was falling behind. We just played out of their box."

Solskjaer did not identify anyone, but there could be little doubt about the identity of the main culprit. At the end of the game, Manchester United had tried 15 shots, but none of them had come from their striker. Martial simply did not place himself in the correct positions.

It was seen on numerous occasions throughout the game, but it is better encapsulated with a game pass in the 22nd minute, which began with Fernandes picking up possession on the right side of the box, an area from which he provided a game. constant flow of assistance for Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes has space to send a cross with his strongest foot, but seeing Martial standing flat and still in the middle, he chooses to play a short pass to Juan Mata.

Mata then looks up, waiting for Martial to run, but there are no signs of movement yet.

Like Fernandes before him, Mata has no choice but to play backwards. Fred passes his pass to Andreas Pereira, and another opportunity to put the ball in Wolves' box goes to United.

Martial's performance provoked an incredulous reaction from Jamie Redknapp in the Sky sports study. He said: "I looked at him and thought, do you understand what is at stake here?" But, in truth, it is just what we expect from a player who, among the moments of brilliance, remains as disconcerting as ever.

During his analysis last season, Neville challenged Martial to do more off the ball, saying that improving his career statistics would be an "easy solution,quot; that could be the difference between scoring 10 or 20 goals in a season. But there are no signs of improvement. Marcial covered 9.1 km for 90 minutes at that time and their numbers are identical now.

Therefore, Martial remains the lowest in terms of distance traveled between the Premier League strikers of comparative style and quality, and sprint data is even more alarming.

Martial's career statistics are even lower than they should be

His rhythm and explosiveness are two of his best attributes, but he doesn't use them often enough and statistics prove it. Martial is making many fewer sprints than his contemporaries, including teammate Marcus Rashford, who, by coincidence, has accumulated almost twice as many goals in the Premier League as he does this season.

The game of the Wolves was not the first in which Martial has been a static target in the last third. Neville described the lack of movement on the United attack line as an "absolute joke,quot; during the 3-3 draw with Sheffield United on Bramall Lane in November, and is not the only former player who identified Martial as an important part of the problem. .

"He has talent and is not a bad boy, but the problem he has is that he looks lethargic all the time," Ryan Giggs said earlier this season. "It seems informal, as if it didn't bother him. When he turns off and does bright things, you think it's something natural. But when it's not like that, you think he's not running, he's not trying, he's not working hard enough, he's not holding the ball. "

Martial has scored 12 goals in 28 appearances this season

However, Solskjaer has defended Martial repeatedly, insisting a few months ago that he has “absolutely everything in his locker” to become Manchester United No. 9. ”One of the reasons he wanted to stay here was because I told him that I I saw him as a central striker. "

It should be noted that Martial has had his moments this season, not least his goals in the victories over Chelsea and Manchester City and his double at home against Newcastle. Solskjaer could also point out statistics that show that only Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have converted a higher percentage of possibilities since the beginning of the last campaign.

But in addition to everything else, there is still little clarity about Martial's best position. He has spent the first half of the season playing almost exclusively in the middle, a role he has always coveted, but he still seems more comfortable when he falls deep or deflects to face the defenders and lead United forward in the counterattack.

It is not surprising, then, that his heat map does not resemble that of an absolute striker, or that United was willing to move forward with an agreement for Odion Ighalo, a former 30-year-old Watford player who has spent the last three years of his career playing in China. The need for a presence in the penalty area had become urgent and Solskjaer knew it.

For Martial, a player who, at 24, should be reaching the top of his career, is likely to mean another change of position and more question marks about what exactly the future holds. Can you find within yourself increase your work rate? Can you learn when and where to do the kind of races that separate the most prolific scorers from the rest?

Until you do, this story of unfulfilled potential is likely to continue.

