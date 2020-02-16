Man wounded in BART shooting in East Bay on Saturday is expected to survive – Up News Info San Francisco

EL CERRITO (Up News Info SF) – A man who was hospitalized with life-threatening wounds after being shot by BART police in El Cerrito del Norte on Saturday afternoon is expected to survive, the traffic district said Sunday morning .

The suspect's weapon was also recovered, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after 2 p.m. On Saturday, when BART police officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident aboard a train.

BART police chief Ed Alvarez said the young man and a young woman were arguing and the person who called the police said he saw a gun at the suspect's waist.

BART officers boarded the train and confronted the suspect at gunpoint, Alvarez said; the suspect ran off the train, climbed onto the station platform and then to the tracks. Alvarez said the suspect "produced,quot; a gun while on the track, and the police shot him at the time, Alvarez said.

"The young man jumped on the tracks and kept running and was asked to stop, but decided not to," Steve Hopper, witness of the incident, told KPIX on Saturday.

"I appreciate our police departments," Hopper continued. “They keep us safe. There are always two sides to each story. I just saw my angle. I don't know what happened before that. "

Del Norte and Richmond stations were closed until after 10 p.m. Saturday after the incident.

