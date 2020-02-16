Man seriously injured in gunfight in the northwest corner – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – A man was in critical condition Sunday night after being shot on Belmont Avenue in the northwest corner of the city.

Around 3:05 p.m., two men were arguing on the street in the 6400 block of West Belmont Avenue, just west of Narragansett Avenue on the cusp of the communities of Schorsch Village and Montclare.

The shooting reportedly occurred at a Shell service station.

A man pulled out a gun and shot the other, hitting him twice in the torso, police said.

The gunman ran off in an unknown direction.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to the Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The North Area detectives were investigating Sunday night.