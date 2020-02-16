Man killed in shooting in San Pablo on Saturday night – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man was killed Saturday night after a shooting in St. Paul, authorities say.

The shooting occurred on the east side of the city, near the intersection of Kennard Street North and Ross Avenue.

%MINIFYHTML4aecb99c8331edaab5a48585a1448e1e13% %MINIFYHTML4aecb99c8331edaab5a48585a1448e1e14%

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded around 11:15 p.m. in a report of an assault.

%MINIFYHTML4aecb99c8331edaab5a48585a1448e1e15% %MINIFYHTML4aecb99c8331edaab5a48585a1448e1e16%

Upon arrival, agents found what they describe as a "young adult man,quot; lying in the street. Authorities say the man suffered a gunshot wound, was unconscious and was not breathing.

The police tried to revive him but he did not succeed. Fire paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

The Forensic Services Unit is processing the scene and the police are trying to find out what led to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.

The Ramsey County coroner will identify the victim at the end of an autopsy.

If you know anything about this case, the police ask you to call 651-266-5650.