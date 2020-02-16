Man & # 39; shot & # 39; by scenes in & # 39; Photography & # 39; – Break with Black GF !!

African-American couples from across the United States will go to the movies this weekend to watch the new romantic comedy The Photograph. But for a couple who saw the movie, the movie meant the end of their relationship.

Antonia Hylton and her boyfriend broke up after watching the movie. And people on Twitter wonder: did the movie separate the couple?

Antonia is a beautiful black woman, and she also succeeds. She is a 25-year-old graduate of Harvard University who currently works as a correspondent and producer for VICE.

On Valentine's day, Antonia's boyfriend tried to do something good for her: he took her to see Issa Rae Lakeith Stanfield's new movement, The Photograph. But Antonia was not prepared for what happened next.

After inviting her to a Valentine's date, her boyfriend broke up with her, and suddenly.

Here is Antonia explaining how she was fired by her baby:

According to some on Twitter, Antonia's boyfriend may have been "activated,quot; by a couple of scenes in the movie. We are not trying to SPOIL for those who have not yet seen the movie.