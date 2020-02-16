Machine gun Kelly's crew accused of battery aggravated by Gabriel Rodriguez's attack

%MINIFYHTML9e4b6f6489f506379e74d374b56b805911% %MINIFYHTML9e4b6f6489f506379e74d374b56b805912%

Instagram

Brandon Allen and John Cappelletty were arrested in October 2019 weeks after they allegedly assaulted the actor for confronting MGK for his enmity with Eminem.

Up News Info –

Two members of Kelly machine gunthe crew has been charged in an aggravated battery case against actor Gabriel & # 39;G-rod& # 39; Rodriguez.

Brandon Allen and John Cappelletty have filed two counts of assault with a felony for alleged assault on the "Bounty Hunter" star, sources from the Fulton County District Attorney's Office report to TMZ.

%MINIFYHTML9e4b6f6489f506379e74d374b56b805913% %MINIFYHTML9e4b6f6489f506379e74d374b56b805914%

The couple was arrested in October (19) after Rodriguez confronted the rapper in Atlanta, Georgia in September 2018, and called him a "p ** sy" for his enmity with Eminem. The assault happened later that night in the lobby of a Hampton Inn.

%MINIFYHTML9e4b6f6489f506379e74d374b56b805915% %MINIFYHTML9e4b6f6489f506379e74d374b56b805916%

At that time, Rodriguez not only wanted justice against them, but also sued Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, alleging that the rapper was the one who ordered the attack.

The case had been subject to review for a misdemeanor by the Fulton County Attorney General's Office, but was submitted to the District Attorney's Office for review for serious crimes, who have now submitted the case to a large jury.

If convicted, crew members face up to 20 years in prison.