Machar, from South Sudan, rejects President Kiir's peace offer | News

%MINIFYHTML782d353bffff6bdede9b0be716738db911% %MINIFYHTML782d353bffff6bdede9b0be716738db912%

The rebels in southern Sudan rejected a peace offer from President Salva Kiir, which included plans to reduce the number of states but also create three administrative areas in the country.

The rejection of rebel chief Riek Machar, announced in a statement, vanishes hopes of breaking a deadlock and ending a six-year conflict that has left at least 380,000 people dead and millions in extreme poverty.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML782d353bffff6bdede9b0be716738db913% %MINIFYHTML782d353bffff6bdede9b0be716738db914%

Kiir and Machar, who lives in exile, are under increasing international pressure to resolve their differences before the deadline of February 22.

%MINIFYHTML782d353bffff6bdede9b0be716738db915% %MINIFYHTML782d353bffff6bdede9b0be716738db916%

Kiir said on Saturday that the country would now be divided into the original 10 states, a key opposition lawsuit, plus three "administrative areas,quot; of Pibor, Ruweng and Abyei.

While Machar said he appreciated the government's decision to "return to ten states," he expressed dissatisfaction with the creation of the three administrative areas.

"You cannot refer to the reversion to 10 states (and) as such you cannot accept," Machar wrote in the statement, cited by the AFP news agency.

"Therefore, we ask President Kiir to reconsider this idea of ​​creating administrative areas," he added.

Machar warned that the three areas are at risk of causing more problems, calling the issue of "Pandora's box,quot;.

The number of states is controversial because borders will determine the divisions of power in the country.

When it gained independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan had 10 states, as stated in its constitution.

Kiir increased that in 2015 to 28, then to 32, and has now reduced them to 10, plus three administrative areas.

& # 39; Painful decision & # 39;

On Saturday, Kiir said that returning to a 10-state system was a "painful but necessary decision if that is what brings peace."

He issued an order on Saturday night, relieving the governors of the 32 states from their posts.

The president had said that the final issue of the states would be debated once the unity government was formed.

Of the three proposed areas, it is believed that the most controversial is Ruweng, rich in oil, in the north.

Oil provides almost all government revenue in South Sudan, which makes it one of the world's most oil dependent nations.

Ruweng has been one of the most disputed areas in the civil war and is claimed by both the Dinka people, of whom Kiir is one, as well as the Nuer, of whom Machar is one.

International pressure from the United States and other countries has relied on Kiir and Machar to meet the February 22 deadline to join forces in a transitional government.

The two rivals agreed to a peace agreement in 2018, under pressure from the United Nations, the United States and the countries of the region.