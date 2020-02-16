LRT car accident delays the blue line in Bloomington – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Metro Transit says the Blue Line light rail trains were delayed Sunday afternoon after an accident involving a car.

The delays were announced shortly after 1:30 p.m. Approximately half an hour later, Metro Transit said the Blue Line trains now move regularly through the American Boulevard station.

There was no immediate news about the severity of the accident.

