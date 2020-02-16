LRT car accident delays the blue line in Bloomington – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Metro Transit says the Blue Line light rail trains were delayed Sunday afternoon after an accident involving a car.

The delays were announced shortly after 1:30 p.m. Approximately half an hour later, Metro Transit said the Blue Line trains now move regularly through the American Boulevard station.

METRO Blue Line customers: trains may be delayed in the American Blvd. Station area due to a train versus car accident near the station. Thank you for your patience as we work so that the trains move safely again. -JN – Metro Transit (@Metro transitMN) February 16, 2020

There was no immediate news about the severity of the accident.