Love Island will present tribute to former hostess Caroline Flack

United Kingdom Love island is respecting Caroline flack, after the news was heard, the host died on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, a lawyer from the Flack family confirmed the heartbreaking news about Caroline's death. She was only 40 years old.

"We can confirm that our Caroline died today on February 15," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

In addition, the family's lawyer revealed that the host took his own life and was found in his apartment in East London.

Out of respect for Flack's loved ones, Love island shared that It will not be broadcast for the second consecutive night. ITV2, which is broadcast on the reality television series, confirmed the news on Sunday.

"Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and hugged her with love. We are all absolutely devastated by this tragic news," reads a statement from the chain. Twitter account.