Love Island will present tribute to former hostess Caroline Flack

United Kingdom Love island is respecting Caroline flack, after the news was heard, the host died on Saturday morning.
On Saturday, a lawyer from the Flack family confirmed the heartbreaking news about Caroline's death. She was only 40 years old.
"We can confirm that our Caroline died today on February 15," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."
In addition, the family's lawyer revealed that the host took his own life and was found in his apartment in East London.
Out of respect for Flack's loved ones, Love island shared that It will not be broadcast for the second consecutive night. ITV2, which is broadcast on the reality television series, confirmed the news on Sunday.
"Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and hugged her with love. We are all absolutely devastated by this tragic news," reads a statement from the chain. Twitter account.
"After a careful consultation between the representatives of Caroline and the Love Island production team and given how close we are still to the news of the tragic death of Caroline, we have decided not to transmit the Love Island tonight out of respect for the Caroline's family, "the statement continued. "Love Island will return tomorrow night, which will include a tribute to Caroline, who will always be in our hearts."
Love island He will return on Monday and will include a special tribute to Flack.
Caroline was the host of the popular dating show since her debut in 2015. However, she quit the reality television series after being accused of allegedly assaulting her boyfriend and tennis player, Lewis Burton.
Hewitt / SplashNews.com
The deceased star was due to appear in court in March, despite pleading not guilty to the charge.
On Sunday morning, the tennis player broke the silence about the death of his girlfriend.
"My heart is broken," Burton wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of him and Flack. "We had something so special. I'm so lost for the words that I feel so much pain that I miss you so much that I know you felt safe with me you always said that I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was this time I was not allowed to be there, I kept asking and asking. "
"I will be your voice, baby, I promise you that I will ask all the questions you want and get all the answers, nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day," he continued. "I love you with all my heart."
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
