Looking for Minnesota: Museum and gallery of African-American heritage in Minneapolis – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Black History Month celebrates the contributions that African Americans have made to our country.

And a Minneapolis museum highlights those contributions in our state.

The Minnesota Museum of African American Heritage is relatively new, and is the only museum of its kind in the state.

"For those of us who wanted a museum, for my part, I couldn't put aside the idea. We are a kind of history of the 365-day black history of Minnesota," said co-founder Coventry Cowens.

For Coventry it was surprising how little people knew about the Black History on Earth of the 10,000 Lakes.

It bothered her so much that she and others decided that the only way to educate was to provide a place to learn.

"If you read the guestbook, it will say,quot; well, I didn't know that about my neighbors. "These are things that your neighbors have been doing for many years," Coventry said.

The museum on Penn Avenue in North Minneapolis is essentially a walking story from contemporary artists to people like George Bonga, considered the first African-American born in Minnesota.

"And he became a fur trader and spoke three languages," Coventry said.

There is a tribute to the black men and women of the state of Northstar who wanted to serve their country during the great world wars, even though the military was segregated at that time.

An exhibition highlights the Great Migration that began in 1900, when African Americans were recruited to work in factories, farms and factories in Minnesota and other northern states.

"Before that, about 80 percent of African Americans lived in the south," Coventry said.

The museum has a Green Paper, which helped black travelers find food and lodging while venturing north.

"Sometimes, those roads from Mississippi, Alabama, Indiana were not so safe to travel long distances," Coventry said.

For Coventry, perhaps the most important exhibition focuses on black innovation. The architect Clarence "Cap,quot; Wigington is responsible for several recognizable buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“This is Nicollet Island. The building on Nicollet Island, "Coventry said while pointing to one of Wigington's projects.

And then there's Dr. Reatha Clark King, who still lives in the Twin Cities.

“We call her one of those hidden figures. She invented the tubes for the Apollo 11 space mission, ”said Coventry.

"It's good to have him here, stapled in northern Minneapolis," said Keith Murray.

Keith is one of the more than 5,000 people who have visited so far.

"I think it's really important because it teaches the story and where they came from and where they are now and where they want to go," Murray said.

And what they most want is to use the past as a guide for the future.

"We are trying to tell a story that children, and especially schoolchildren, can understand," Coventry said.

The museum is located on the 4th floor at the intersection of Penn and Plymouth Avenue in North Minneapolis.