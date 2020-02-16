Live score of the NBA All-Star Game 2020, updates, highlights of Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis

It's a rematch between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the NBA All-Star Game 2020.
Last year, Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, so Antetokounmpo will seek revenge when the All-Star teams meet at the United Center in Chicago. Under the new game format, each quarter will count, so expect a higher level of competition compared to the typical Star displays.
Will Team LeBron go to the top once again? Or can the Giannis team match the score on Sunday night?
Stay here for the latest updates and the best moments of the NBA 2020 All-Star Game.
MORE: Appreciating the greatness in the Stars this year
Live score of the NBA All-Star Game 2020, updates, highlights
|Equipment
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Final
|LeBron
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Giannis
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
(All Eastern Times)
8:10 p.m. – Hall of Famer Magic Johnson recalls former NBA commissioner David Stern and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant before the start of the game.
8 p.m. – Bring Young learning the finest points of the characteristic movement of Giannis Antetokounmpo.
7:40 p.m. – "Mamba in three." The LeBron team is ready to start.
7:30 pm. – Devin Booker warms up with a custom jacket to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
NBA All-Star rosters 2020
Team LeBron
|Collect
|Player
|Equipment
|one)
|Anthony Davis *
|Lakers
|two)
|Kawhi Leonard *
|Scissors
|3)
|Luka Doncic *
|Mavericks
|4)
|James Harden *
|Rocket
|5)
|Damian Lillard **
|Trail Blazers
|6)
|Ben Simmons
|76ers
|7)
|Nikola Jokic
|Nuggets
|8)
|Jayson Tatum
|Celts
|9)
|Chris Paul
|Thunder
|10)
|Russell Westbrook
|Rocket
|eleven)
|Domantas Sabonis
|Pacers
|–
|Devin Booker **
|Suns
* All-Star starters
** Booker named injury replacement for Lillard
Team Giannis
|Collect
|Player
|Equipment
|one)
|Joel Embiid *
|76ers
|two)
|Pascal Siakam *
|Raptors
|3)
|Kemba Walker *
|Celts
|4)
|Bring Young *
|Hawks
|5)
|Khris Middleton
|Dollars
|6)
|Bam Adebayo
|Hot
|7)
|Rudy Gobert
|Jazz
|8)
|Jimmy Butler
|Hot
|9)
|Kyle Lowry
|Raptors
|10)
|Brandon Ingram
|Pelicans
|eleven)
|Donovan Mitchell
|Jazz
* All-Star starters