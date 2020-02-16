Live score of the NBA All-Star Game 2020, updates, highlights of Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis

%MINIFYHTMLc6affb55b14833d78640d1b7e1a5124411% %MINIFYHTMLc6affb55b14833d78640d1b7e1a5124412%

It's a rematch between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the NBA All-Star Game 2020.

Last year, Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, so Antetokounmpo will seek revenge when the All-Star teams meet at the United Center in Chicago. Under the new game format, each quarter will count, so expect a higher level of competition compared to the typical Star displays.

Will Team LeBron go to the top once again? Or can the Giannis team match the score on Sunday night?

Stay here for the latest updates and the best moments of the NBA 2020 All-Star Game.

Live score of the NBA All-Star Game 2020, updates, highlights

Equipment Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final LeBron – – – – – Giannis – – – – –

(All Eastern Times)

8:10 p.m. – Hall of Famer Magic Johnson recalls former NBA commissioner David Stern and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant before the start of the game.

8 p.m. – Bring Young learning the finest points of the characteristic movement of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

7:40 p.m. – "Mamba in three." The LeBron team is ready to start.

7:30 pm. – Devin Booker warms up with a custom jacket to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

NBA All-Star rosters 2020

Team LeBron

Collect Player Equipment one) Anthony Davis * Lakers two) Kawhi Leonard * Scissors 3) Luka Doncic * Mavericks 4) James Harden * Rocket 5) Damian Lillard ** Trail Blazers 6) Ben Simmons 76ers 7) Nikola Jokic Nuggets 8) Jayson Tatum Celts 9) Chris Paul Thunder 10) Russell Westbrook Rocket eleven) Domantas Sabonis Pacers – Devin Booker ** Suns

* All-Star starters

** Booker named injury replacement for Lillard

Team Giannis

Collect Player Equipment one) Joel Embiid * 76ers two) Pascal Siakam * Raptors 3) Kemba Walker * Celts 4) Bring Young * Hawks 5) Khris Middleton Dollars 6) Bam Adebayo Hot 7) Rudy Gobert Jazz 8) Jimmy Butler Hot 9) Kyle Lowry Raptors 10) Brandon Ingram Pelicans eleven) Donovan Mitchell Jazz

* All-Star starters