Lili Reinhart reflects on sharing her story of sexual assault

Lili Reinhart is reflecting on talking about the incident of sexual assault he talked about in a publication on Tumblr in 2017. He hopes that his experience along with the stories of other celebrities will help other people who have gone through a similar trauma.

The Riverdale star wrote about a man who immobilized her and hump her dry. When she confronted him for the inappropriate action, he returned her and blamed her for being a mockery.

He even revealed that the man who had a high position of power refused to talk to her after it happened and kept silent because he questioned if he really drove it and didn't want to put people who were part of the project out of work.

In a recent interview with Allure Magazine, the 23-year-old spoke about the confession.

‘I think I shared my story … before I really understood it. I kept thinking of it as something physical, but it was more psychological abuse … which lasted a couple of months. I followed him and was trying to get his approval because we were working together … I wanted my work environment to be easy. "

He also compared it with other people in the industry who have presented themselves about the challenges they face.

‘What gives me hope is that people like Melissa Benoist share their history of domestic abuse with the world, because I think it helped a lot of people doing that. When people show up about an experience of sexual abuse or physical abuse or when they struggle with a disorder, they encourage other people not to suffer in silence. "

This occurs almost at the same time that the woman who plays Betty Cooper tweeted about weight gain due to depression and the acceptance that her body is different from her cast mates.

Ad

It's great to see people like Lili use their status to talk about issues that many people secretly struggle with.



Post views:

0 0