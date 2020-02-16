Lil Baby supposedly cheats Jayda with Bernice Burgos

%MINIFYHTMLfa4b362c47f074989d9e7db3505fc42f11% %MINIFYHTMLfa4b362c47f074989d9e7db3505fc42f12%

It is rumored that the rapper & # 39; Drip Too Hard & # 39; He breaks up with his girlfriend / baby mom and takes his girl on a romantic vacation in Mexico for Valentine's Day.

Lil baby He reportedly cheated on his girlfriend / baby mom Jayda Cheaves. It is rumored that the 25-year-old rapper took his high school girl to an exotic getaway in Mexico to celebrate Valentine's Day before flying to Chicago for the weekend of the NBA stars.

According to Internet users, the alleged lover is 39 years old. Bernice Burgos, mother of two and grandmother of one. She has been posting photos and videos of her vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, although Lil Baby was not seen in any of her publications.

Jayda herself did not publish any romantic photos with the rapper on Valentine's Day. She no longer follows him on Instagram and has removed her photos from her page.

Instead, she has been posting cryptic notes on Twitter, hinting at her bad mood. "I hate when they put me in situations where I have to act out of place," he wrote. "It's weird that it explodes or makes me angry, but when I know I'm forced to do or say NOTHING."

She also retweeted this message: "Before entering into a relationship, you must sit down and fight your own demons from your childhood, family problems or past relationships … or you will never be happy, at least not really happy … many people carrying old luggage. "

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves have been together for a while and share a son together. It is not the first time he is accused of cheating on her. Before he announced his pregnancy in 2018, he allegedly slept with his ex Ayesha behind him.

Jayda, however, defended his man. "You will all be miserable," he said once he criticized anyone who spoke of his infidelities. "I don't say that any of that is right or great, but we are young as hell and we are not married, I do not expect that there is no trap to cheat. All these idiots as a trap! ALL OF THEM!"

Meanwhile, Bernice Burgos has been related to people like Suge Knight, Duck, Trey SongzY Quavo. She also connected with YOU. and had an online dispute with Tip's wife, Tiny, and their daughter Zonnique. YOU. and Tiny almost divorced due to the drama.

She hasn't commented on Lil Baby's rumors, but one of her daughters, Amarie, left this comment on one of the Instagram blogs, "None of you know who your man is (palm of the hand)."