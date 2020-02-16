LeBron James says Kobe Bryant continues to think about NBA players every day | NBA News

All-Star team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant as they prepared to play in the All-Star Game.

Bryant always seemed to be in top form when he went on the field for the NBA All-Star Game. The best player in the league will try to match his effort when Team LeBron and Team Giannis meet in the early hours of Monday morning, live. Sky Sports Arena.

Bryant is casting a big shadow over the events this weekend, just weeks after he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people who died when their helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain near The Angels.

"We know he's taking care of us," said LeBron James of the Lakers. "It is our responsibility to represent purple and gold not only for him, but for all the greats, all who have attended the Lake Show. I really do not want to sit here and talk too much about it. It is a very sensitive issue, but it is with us every day. "

Bryant played in five NBA championship teams, won an MVP league award and two scoring titles in a race that spanned 20 seasons and has him ready to enter the Hall of Fame after he was announced Friday as one of the eight finalists.

He was the youngest All-Star in the history of the league, ranks second with 18 selections and won the MVP of the game four times, even on his local court in 2011, when he dazzled with 37 points and 14 rebounds. Bryant scored 20 or more seven times.

James is looking to go 3-0 as captain of the All-Star Game, after his team defeated the one chosen by Stephen Curry of Golden State in 2018 and beat the one selected by Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee last year.

Antetokounmpo used his first choice in Joel Embiid of Philadelphia.

Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers, James Harden and Russell Westbrook of Houston and Luka Doncic of Dallas were among the players who joined Davis on James' team.

Pascal Siakam of Toronto, Kemba Walker of Boston, Trae Young of Atlanta and Jimmy Butler of Miami helped complete the Giannis Team.

"I'm just competitive, and I'm just going to try to get out and get a victory, get my first All-Star (victory)," Antetokounmpo said. "I'm 0-3 so far. But at the end of the day, I just have to keep a smile on my face because we have to do a show for people."

Support for Bryant and his daughter is uniform.

Team Giannis will wear No. 24 on their shirts and Team LeBron No. 2 for Gianna, a promising player who used that number.

The patches used on Sunday will only have the nine stars, as players will wear numbers 24 and 2.

"It was the Michael Jordan of our generation," Antetokounmpo said. "He was one of those guys who returned so much to the game, returned the players. A lot of people when they are so good, they don't do that."

"There was a quote that said talent has no value if you're not willing to share it, right? And it was one of those guys who shared his talent with us. We will definitely miss him."

