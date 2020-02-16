Lawrence police sergeant shoots a suspect who tries to steal a man in a wheelchair

%MINIFYHTML404e027b05831bb74fce56ff4e14e05211% %MINIFYHTML404e027b05831bb74fce56ff4e14e05212%

%MINIFYHTML404e027b05831bb74fce56ff4e14e05213% %MINIFYHTML404e027b05831bb74fce56ff4e14e05214%

LAWRENCE, Massachusetts (AP) – A Massachusetts police sergeant opened fire on a suspect who drew a gun after trying to steal a man in a wheelchair on Saturday, authorities said.

%MINIFYHTML404e027b05831bb74fce56ff4e14e05215% %MINIFYHTML404e027b05831bb74fce56ff4e14e05216%

No one was injured in the confrontation that occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. in Lawrence The suspect, whose name has not been revealed, was arrested and is arrested for robbery and gun charges pending a court hearing on Tuesday.

Police chief Roy Vasque said the sergeant, who was not identified, saw the suspect trying to steal the man in the wheelchair and gave the suspect orders. The sergeant fired his weapon when the suspect reached into his waist and brandished a gun, Vasque said.

Authorities said there will be an investigation of internal matters about the shooting, under normal protocols.

The victim told NBC Boston that the suspect tried to steal his cell phone. He said the suspect pulled out a gun and did not comply with the sergeant's orders to fall to the ground.

The victim said the sergeant "actually shot him, but failed. I think it could have been a warning shot, who knows? I'm not defending the police or anything, but it was definitely a justifiable shooting."