Laura Whitmore falls apart while paying homage to Caroline Flack on BBC Five Live radio show

Laura Whitmore struggled to contain her tears as she paid an emotional tribute to her friend Caroline Flack during her live BBC Radio Five show on Sunday morning.

The 34-year-old presenter, who replaced Caroline in the latest Love Island series, appeared on her show just hours after the news that Caroline took her own life.

And it was clear that Laura was fighting her pain while her voice broke while praising her friend, and the star also defended Love Island in the midst of calls to be eliminated.

Tribute: Laura Whitmore struggled to hold back her tears as she paid an emotional tribute to her friend Caroline Flack during her BBC Radio Five Live show on Sunday morning

Fighting tears, he said: "I wish we were talking in better circumstances and would have been debating whether I should, would go out or air today." But it's not about me, yesterday we lost someone before their time.

& # 39; At 40, Caroline Flack made the decision to take her own life and I want to talk about it. I want to talk about it, I want to talk about it and give it the respect it deserves and that it didn't always receive. Anyone who knew Caroline knew she was vivacious, loving and had a passion for life, so none of this makes sense.

Caroline loved to dance. Robls Williams' Angels always reminds me of her because she danced very well in Strictly and I will play that song after saying what I want to say. Caroline loved music, she loved to dance. We share many dance floors at concerts, festivals.

& # 39; I met her just 10 years ago at the V Festival and then we became friends. It was bubbly and, for such a small stature, he ordered a room. He loved to laugh and had the most contagious laugh. She also had many struggles. I will not pretend that she was perfect, but is anyone?

Devastated: The 34-year-old presenter, who replaced Caroline in the latest Love Island series, appeared on her show just hours after the news emerged that Caroline took her own life.

Laura also took the opportunity to defend the ITV2 dating program amid a violent reaction following Caroline's death.

She added: & # 39; Caroline loved to love. That is all she wanted. That is why the Love Island program was important to her because it is about finding love, friendship, laughing. The problem was not the program, the program to work was loving and affectionate, safe and protected. "

Irish beauty continued: "I would like to thank the BBC and the ITV for the support I have had and those who have supported my decision to come today because I felt it was the right thing to do." Thanks to my boyfriend, the friendliest man I know, to the entire Love Island family that mourns his colleagues and friends, and they have been a great support during the last hours. i love you

So difficult: "I wish we were talking in better circumstances and I would have been debating whether I should, would go out or air today." But this is not about me "

Tragic loss: "Anyone who knew Caroline knew she was vivacious, loving and had a passion for life, so none of this makes sense."

& # 39; For everyone, be kind to what they say. I will continue today and go through this show since that is what Caroline would say to do. Caroline, I'm very sad for you, for your family. I'm angry because you saw this as your only option since I know how much love and support you had, I'm sorry you didn't know. I'm not sure when, but I will see you again on the dance floor and I hope you are at peace and know that you are loved. "

It comes after Love Island fans turned to Twitter to demand that the ITV2 dating series be eliminated after the death of host Caroline.

Caroline is the third star of Love Island who died in the last two years after former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon committed suicide in March 2019 and June 2018.

Friendship: & # 39; He loved to laugh and had the most contagious laugh. She also had many struggles. I will not pretend that she was perfect, but is anyone?

Defense: & # 39; Caroline loved to love. That is all she wanted. That is why the Love Island program was important to her because it is about finding love, friendship, laughing. The problem was not the program, the program to work was loving and affectionate, safe and protected "

Breaking: & # 39; Caroline, I'm very sad for you, for your family. I'm angry because you saw this as your only option, since I know how much love and support you had, I'm sorry you didn't know that & # 39;

Among the fans who called the show was the host of This Morning Eamonn Holmes, who paid tribute to Caroline and insisted there must be "repercussions."

He wrote on Twitter: & # 39; Caroline Flack … Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. That she has found peace. #Rip Does there have to be repercussions for Love Island now surely? I got more than 27 thousand likes.

Eamonn added later: "That is, out of respect, can the series continue?" (sic)

Back home: Laura was photographed leaving BBC Radio 5 Live studios after her emotional tribute to her friend

Brave face: the star protected her eyes behind a pair of dark sunglasses when she left her Sunday morning radio show

Emotional day: Laura's radio appearance came after debating whether she should go to the show just a few hours after the news came after Caroline's death

Caroline had presented Love Island for five series since 2015, resigned from the program for the winter series, which is currently taking place, as she was going to be tried for assaulting fellow Lewis Burton.

A fan tweeted: & # 39; Really incredibly tragic to hear the passing of Caroline Flack. She didn't deserve this at all. I hope you are at peace now. It's time to ax Love Island #RIPCaroline.

Another viewer said: I'm a fan of the show, but I think it might be time to eliminate Love Island now, 3 deaths? It's horrible Mental health must be taken seriously.

Reaction: occurs after Love Island fans turned to Twitter to demand that the ITV2 dating series be removed after the death of host Caroline

A different spectator from the show commented: "I hope ITV will do the right thing and eliminate Love Island."

Another viewer commented: & # 39; I hope ITV does the right thing and eliminates Love Island. It has bad energy and is bad for society.

While a different account added: "It was never one for Love Island, but I think we can sacrifice reality drama and television in the name of mental health and set healthier beauty standards, Love Island ax, 3 deaths are 3 too many. "

This occurs after singer Boy George criticized the Crown Prosecutor's Service (CPS) for accusing Caroline of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Tributes: Among the fans who called the show was the host of This Morning Eamonn Holmes, who paid tribute to Caroline and insisted that there must be & # 39; repercussions & # 39;

Knocking: He wrote on Twitter: & # 39; Caroline Flack … Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. That she has found peace. #Rip Does there have to be repercussions for Love Island now surely? that got more than 27 thousand likes

The main singer of the Culture Club tweeted: & # 39; I hope that all of you who attacked Caroline Flack, even when your partner said he didn't want charges, felt some sadness today. This did not need to happen.

This is devastating news! And yes, I hope @cpsuk feels an even deeper grief & # 39 ;.

A CPS spokesman issued a statement and said: & # 39; Our most sincere condolences go to Caroline Flack's family and friends.

Heartbreaking: Caroline is the third star of Love Island who died in the last two years after former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon committed suicide in March 2019 and June 2018 (L-R pictured during their time on Love Island)

"Given the tragic circumstances, we will not comment on the details of this case at this stage."

Caroline took her own life after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the stores, leaving the former Love Island presenter alone in her London apartment.

It happened only a few hours after she was told that she would face a trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, something she denied.

His administration has criticized the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for prosecuting the "trial trial,quot; after Lewis said he did not want to press charges.

Fans: A fan tweeted: & # 39; Really incredibly tragic to hear the passing of Caroline Flack. She didn't deserve this at all. I hope you are at peace now. It's time to ax Love Island #RIPCaroline.

He had said she hit him with a lamp at her old house in Islington in December before asking the CPS not to press charges.

According to The Mirror comments, Caroline had been described by her friends as feeling "she was alone,quot; and "could not see a way out."

It was also understood that he had been struggling with his mental health and using antidepressants before his death.

The television presenter's death was confirmed by a family lawyer. The Flack family said in a statement: & # 39; We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, on February 15. We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time & # 39; & # 39 ;.

He left too soon: Caroline committed suicide in her new apartment in Islington, north London, hours after discovering that she would face a trial for the alleged assault on her boyfriend Lewis Burton last year (pictured in February 2019)

A worried producer friend had stayed with the star, but discovered that she could not return to her apartment after returning from the stores, a source said. He called Caroline's father, Ian, who managed to enter the apartment where he found the star's body.

Love Island also issued a statement, they said: & # 39; Everyone on Love Island and ITV are shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

"Caroline was a very dear member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.