Lamar Odom's daughter hits her new fiance, Sabrina Parr, as an abuser: she says she hit him in the mouth!

Fans have been supporting Lamar Odom since he made an official return to the spotlight while releasing his revealing memories. It seemed he was getting his happiness forever with Sabrina Parr, but the public is now learning, for the second time, that things are not always what they seem.

Lamar's daughter went to social networks to post comments on her father's Instagram photo that have since been deleted.

The engaged couple celebrated Valentine's Day together and shared a sweet photo.

Destiny Odom wrote an alarming comment that said: "Was this before or after I hit you in the mouth?"

Destiny also posted on her Instagram Stories messages that said "When abusers delete their messages before someone can see them,quot; and "Keep your hands on yourself. Women can also be abusive. It's never okay to put your hands on someone."

This happens after the son of his namesake Lamar also wrote a long comment about his father's engagement announcement last year.

‘It is not a text message or a phone call to see how people who know this guy all his life to see how we would feel or react. I met Shawty for 4 months and I've already twisted you. Family and friends no longer approve the girl at home, but she already put your ass in a sunken place. It's a shame that the family finds out on social media, but that's how life has been all the time as the son of an Odom. "

Lamar Jr apologized shortly after saying: ‘Last night I was excited to see that my father got engaged through social networks. He was hurt and caught off guard. At the end of the day, I am a teenager who is becoming a young man. I have to be responsible for what I publish, I have nothing but love for my father and I want the best for him. "

Things are clearly untidy in the Odom clan and, hopefully, they can solve things in private.



