Kyle Edmund beats Andreas Seppi to win the New York Open title | Tennis news

Edmund's first ATP Tour title came to Antwerp in 2018





Edmund ran in straight sets against Miomir Kecmanovic to reach Sunday's final

%MINIFYHTMLcf5efee2116e583b4f3498cc9787d33411% %MINIFYHTMLcf5efee2116e583b4f3498cc9787d33412%

British No. 3 Kyle Edmund won the New York Open, his second ATP Tour title, on Sunday after defeating Andreas Seppi in straight sets in the final.

The 25-year-old, in his first tour-level final in 16 months, won 7-5 6-1 in one hour and 21 minutes on Sunday, after his last success at Antwerp in 2018.

More to follow …

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.