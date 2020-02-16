KUWK: Kim Kardashian, reportedly, is really "practical,quot; with her offspring despite her busy lifestyle, here's why!

%MINIFYHTMLc739e71ca0279a0552f4b35db8bb868211% %MINIFYHTMLc739e71ca0279a0552f4b35db8bb868212%

Kim Kardashian is a very busy woman and nobody can deny that! The star is not only in a reality TV show, but also has several different businesses that sometimes require her to travel a lot.

However, despite how much she has on her plate, the most important job for her turns out to be motherhood!

%MINIFYHTMLc739e71ca0279a0552f4b35db8bb868213% %MINIFYHTMLc739e71ca0279a0552f4b35db8bb868214%

As Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know, Kim has no less than four children and manages to be very practical despite all the other things she is involved in. This is what a source tells HollywoodLife!

%MINIFYHTMLc739e71ca0279a0552f4b35db8bb868215% %MINIFYHTMLc739e71ca0279a0552f4b35db8bb868216%

According to the unidentified insider, ‘Kim is such a practical mother. She gives her children anything within reason and will investigate everything possible to make it the best she can. It is also very practical at school and prepares lunches, meals and snacks for children. She has help, of course, but she does a lot herself. She is very good with children, very motherly, sweet and almost never loses patience. It is amazing. & # 39;

It makes a lot of sense! After all, Kim grew up in a big family like the one he has now, so he learned from his mother Kris Jenner to be practical. "

Apparently, the mother of four children is also really involved in the education of her children.

‘Kim spent a lot of time looking for the right school not only for her children but for her whole family. He researched a lot, what he does with everything, from what his children should eat to where and what school supplies they need. "

Ad

After her followers pointed out that the huge minimalist mansion that she and her rapper husband Kanye West own in Calabasas is not the best place for children to grow up and run, Kim revealed that she has a playroom that has everything that can be done. imagine. and then some in terms of entertainment for the little ones.



Post views:

0 0