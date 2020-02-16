KUWK: Kim Kardashian is "grateful,quot; to the northwest – Here's why!

Kim Kardashian is a very involved and loving mother, and that can be said of her four children. However, it turns out that he really appreciates North, his firstborn, in particular, these days and it is because with only 6 years of age, he has proven to be really a "mature girl,quot;!

In other words, an internal report says that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is very grateful to his eldest son for being so helpful to his three younger brothers.

In addition, North also supposedly reminds Kim of herself when she was a child.

The source told the HollywoodLife site that North is not only a fashionista in her own right, but also a tomboy, which means she and her mother can enjoy many outdoor moments together.

‘North is very feminine and has all the dresses and makeup palettes known to mankind, however, she is also a tomboy and really likes nature and the outdoors. Kim has even taken her to camp several times and personally bought everything she would need to have the full experience. She is a very mature girl. All of their children have very different personalities. North is really very useful with the youngest, which Kim also appreciates. She sees herself a lot in the North, "they shared with the media.

Kim has been trying to prove to her followers that she loves nothing more than being a mother and that has been the case since she and her husband Kanye West welcomed North.

This, of course, has continued to show after the other children were born, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 9 months.

The reality show star is also very open about her experience as a mother and, although she loves the role, she admitted before 4 children could be the limit for her and her rapper husband.



