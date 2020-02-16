Krzysztof Ratajski claims the sixth title of the PDC with the final victory over Ian White | Darts news

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, February 20 in Cardiff at 7pm at Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event
Last update: 02/16/20 7:40 pm
Krzysztof Ratajski claimed his sixth PDC title in Players Championship 4 in Wigan on Sunday, defeating Ian White 8-7 in an exciting final.
Ratajski seemed confident of victory while leading 7-6 and leaving 40 for the title, only for White to shoot in a 155-match checkout to force a decisive leg.
With White pitching for the game, visits 145 and 134 helped Ratajski on his way to winning the shooting in the last leg, which ended in double eight.
Ratajski averaged 104.5 in his last 16 win over Nick Kenny, before producing averages of 106.5 and 103.1 in wins over Gabriel Clemens and Danny Noppert to reach the final.
Since winning its first ProTour title in 2018, the Polish number one has established itself among the sport's elite since then and is now ranked 18th in the PDC Order of Merit.
"When Ian took 155 it was a terrible time for me, it made it really difficult," Ratajski explained.
"This tournament was sometimes lucky for me, I won some 6-5 games and survived the match darts twice."
"But then I played very well with averages over 100 and I feel very comfortable with the new darts I am playing with."
"I hope this is my best season. Last season was brilliant and I hope this is even better."
The fourth of the 30 Players Championship events in 2020 also saw the young Dutchman Maik Kuivenhoven reach his second quarter of the ProTour final, having reached the first in early February.
This follows the triumph of Ryan Searle on Saturday.
The dart show podcast
Download and subscribe to catch up with The Darts Show podcast every fifteen days
Premier League darts live
February 20, 2020, 7:00 p.m.
Live
Players Championship 4 – Sunday, February 16
Last 16
Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Gary Anderson
Danny Noppert 6-3 James Wade
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-5 Nick Kenny
Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Adrian Lewis
Ian White 6-4 Jamie Hughes
Mensur Suljovic 6-2 Glen Durrant
Peter Wright 6-4 Karel Sedlacek
Maik Kuivenhoven 6-5 Daniel Larsson
Quarter finals
Danny Noppert 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Gabriel Clemens
Ian White 6-3 Mensur Suljovic
Peter Wright 6-2 Maik Kuivenhoven
Semifinals
Krzysztof Ratajski 7-2 Danny Noppert
Ian White 7-6 Peter Wright
Final
Krzysztof Ratajski 8-7 Ian White
View daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.
Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, February 20 in Cardiff at 7pm on Main event of Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports with Jonny & # 39; The Ferret & # 39; Clayton vs. Michael Smith. Don't forget, coverage continues every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.
%MINIFYHTML481e84316821b040b03d0200b2f3d48f17%