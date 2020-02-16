Knife victim, 19, dies after being stabbed in the street at dawn

Three men were arrested and a murder investigation is under way after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in Oldham.

Initially, the Greater Manchester police were called shortly before 4:30 a.m. to report a stabbing on Cheviot Avenue after a fight that involved a small group of men.

The victim was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after.

Two 21-year-old men and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and investigators are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

There is still a cord in the place and investigators are appealing to anyone with information about what happened.

Detective Superintendent Debbie Dooley of the Oldham division of GMP said: “ My thoughts are with the young man who has been brutally taken from life and our specialist officers are working closely with the family to help them the best we can in this devastating time.

& # 39; This is a fast-moving investigation and we have made three early arrests.

& # 39; However, we are interested in establishing the circumstances around this and we are asking the public for more information to help us with this case.

"A crime of this seriousness requires as many details as possible, therefore, it is vital that those who know the circumstances behind this contact the police and assist in our investigations so that those responsible can be brought to justice ".

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the police at 0161 856 9080 citing the incident number 630 of 02/16/2020.

Details can also be transmitted anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.