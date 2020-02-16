Kim Kardashian tries to kiss Kanye West in the NBA All-Star Game, ignores her

%MINIFYHTMLc8fcbc0741675d081cc4c55814fc7fea11% %MINIFYHTMLc8fcbc0741675d081cc4c55814fc7fea12%

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; and her rapper husband are among the celebrities sitting on the court in the annual game held at the United Center in Chicago.

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west they enjoy a night date at the NBA 2020 All-Star Game. They were among the celebrities sitting by the court at the annual event that took place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, February 16, and something interesting happened between the couple In the middle of the game.

At one point during the game, the camera moved to show Kim and Kanye. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star, who faced the cold with a copper-padded jacket and matching leather pants, was more than happy to pose and blow some kisses. Then she pursed her lips at her husband, appearing to ask for a kiss, but Kanye also I was happy". Focusing on the game, he didn't realize what he was trying to do.

It was only until the rapper "Follow God" realized that he was being filmed that he smiled at the camera and let Kim kiss him on the cheek.

Before returning to their hometown, Kim and Kanye flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a small getaway trip to celebrate Valentine's Day. The founder of SKIMS took Instagram Stories over the weekend to share an impressive photo of her resting on a bed while the owner of Yeezy watched a sunset in the ocean.

In the legend of the publication, Kim shared that the holidays were something he never expected, putting a hashtag with the words "Surprise trip". She added: "A little piece of heaven for Valentine's Day."

This trip is not the first surprise between the married couple. Last year, the rapper "Stronger" had Kenny G Kim serenade in a room full of multicolored roses without leaves. Kim was totally excited by the surprise, writing on social media at the time, "THERE IS NO GREAT OFFER KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM !!! Happy Valentine's Day."