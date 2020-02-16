Kim Kardashian has found ways to have it all, according to this report

Kim Kardashian, 39, is a very busy woman with multiple businesses to manage, but finds time to be a practical mother who is present for her four young children: North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 1 and Psalm. , nine months.

A source spoke with a known publication and stated that Kanye West's wife is very dedicated to her family.

While building his impressive empire (with companies like KKW Beauty, Fragrance and Skims, and keeping up with the Kardashians franchise) – Kim has also found ways to get deeply involved in children's education.

The family friend said this to Hollywood life on Kim's parenting skills and style: "She is also very practical at school and prepares lunches, meals and snacks for children. She has help, of course, but she does a lot herself. She is very good with children. , very maternal, sweet and rarely loses patience. It's amazing. "

The person continued explaining: “Kim spent a lot of time looking for the right school not only for her children but for her whole family. He researched a lot, what he does with everything, from what his children should eat to where and what school supplies they need. "

Recently, Kim turned to social media, where he posted some family portraits, and fans had a lot to say.

One person shared: “North looks like a brat that Saint seems angry like his father and Kim has his game as usual! ❤️💯 "

This sponsor decided to defend Kim by saying: "Sound is tight and they are too old to be so negative about children you don't know." That is the kind of opinion he has towards the children of people he doesn't even know. Thank God you're not part of my family. All negative energy disappears.

This follower shared this sweet comment: “Chi is the most adorable child, possibly NEVER.

Saint has to be the cutest human I've ever seen in my life. "

A fourth observer added: “Chicago got big very fast! He looked like a baby last year. ♥ ️Kim, I hope you know that the secret of life is that you have all the power. If you can change your mind, you can change your life. You do not need any amount of money, connections or education. You just need to have control of your mind. All you are really doing is programming your mind. This is the secret, which many people overlook in life. The key to success is to overcome your self-limiting beliefs and align with the energy you want in life. You can be, do and have anything.

Kim is a true boss.



