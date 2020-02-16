Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a night date at the NBA All-Star Game

When a couple of stars goes to a star game.

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west He surprised fans when they were seen sitting on the court in the NBA 2020 All-Star Game on Sunday night. And as the sporting event was held in Chicago, the location marked a special place for the 42-year-old rapper, who grew up in the city.

Early in the day, West also organized the Sunday Service at Credit 1 Arena in Chicago.

For the NBA All-Star event, the powerful couple turned it into a night date.

In addition, the dynamic duo brought their fashion A game. the keeping up with the Kardashians Star lit the room with a fiery orange monochrome set. The beauty mogul beat the cold weather with a padded copper jacket that combined with matching leather pants.

the Jesus is king The singer's lewk was also a slam dunk, as he wore a black jacket with a vibrant red shirt and patterned jeans.