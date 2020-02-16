Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a night date at the NBA All-Star Game

Juan Ocampo / NBAE through Getty Images
When a couple of stars goes to a star game.
Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west He surprised fans when they were seen sitting on the court in the NBA 2020 All-Star Game on Sunday night. And as the sporting event was held in Chicago, the location marked a special place for the 42-year-old rapper, who grew up in the city.
Early in the day, West also organized the Sunday Service at Credit 1 Arena in Chicago.
For the NBA All-Star event, the powerful couple turned it into a night date.
In addition, the dynamic duo brought their fashion A game. the keeping up with the Kardashians Star lit the room with a fiery orange monochrome set. The beauty mogul beat the cold weather with a padded copper jacket that combined with matching leather pants.
the Jesus is king The singer's lewk was also a slam dunk, as he wore a black jacket with a vibrant red shirt and patterned jeans.
During the game of basketball, the couple took a moment to pay their respects to the deceased Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and the other seven victims who tragically died in a helicopter accident last month.
Before the players' presentations, Jennifer Hudson He directed the room with his special performance in honor of the Lakers legend.
The Oscar winner put on a long-sleeved dress in purple velvet and gold earrings that also paid tribute to Bryant.
Further, Common Y Magic johnson He also celebrated a special tribute to the 41-year-old star. "We are all hurt," Johnson said. "This is a difficult time for the entire NBA family, and if I can get everyone to get up quickly."
"We need to really embrace in this moment, in this difficult moment," he said, before keeping a moment of silence of eight seconds. "Get together, love each other. Kobe would have wanted that. That's very important. And if we can leave him silent for eight seconds. God bless you."
In addition to their moving tributes before the game began, more stars honored Bryant and his teenage daughter.
Lebron James& # 39; team honored Gianna with T-shirts with the number 2. Also, Giannis AntetokounmpoThe team also wore t-shirts with No. 24, to celebrate Kobe.
Sunday night's game also marked the first time players would receive the new MVP award, which has now been changed to honor Bryant.
The NBA commissioner announced the update on Saturday.
"Kobe Bryant is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game." Adam Silver said earlier in a statement that was shared with E! News. "He always enjoyed the opportunity to compete with the best of the best and perform at the highest level for millions of fans around the world."
Although the NBA All-Star game will come to an end on Sunday night, the league's tributes are far from over.
On Monday, February 24, the Staples Center in Los Angeles will organize a public memorial service for the late star of the Lakers.