Keyshia Cole stuns with fuchsia hair color and flaunts her flat stomach in new photos only a few months after giving birth to baby Tobias Hale

Diva Keyshia Cole is famous for her incredible voice, but she is also known for being the queen of hair colors.

Fans, who assumed they had seen Cole's rainbow, were impressed when she turned to social media to show a bright fuchsia color.

The talented singer and songwriter, who wore a short golden / blond hairstyle for winter, opted for the sexy pink just in time for spring.

Keyshia, who recently welcomed a baby with her boyfriend Niko "Khale,quot; Hale, also took the opportunity to flaunt her flat stomach.

The mother of two had this to say: “I wish I had more time on stage. But overall, I still enjoyed my time in the #prudentialcenter. Now I'm heading to Las Vegas! @draislv hit them to get their tables. This should be fun! Ladies, let's turn to VEGAS AND SHOW HOW WE DO IT! #happyvalentinesday (Afternoon) 🥰🥰❤️💕😍 ".

Fans rushed in the comments section to praise the diva for the new sexy look.

A follower declared: "This color is simply GREAT for you, you can literally take out anything,quot; Don't you have a complete human? How are they coming back so fast? However, here my daughter is about to turn four and I still have a kangaroo bag. 😤 "

This sponsor wrote: "I thought it was someone trying to say that he looked like Keyshia cole." This style is much more yours, the blonde was fine, but I love it! OT is going to have fuchsia hair on Monday. 😩😂😂Keyshia about to have that important comeback, Ron Fair, will make sure that his songs are well produced and get the right producers for it. Go Big I want a song produced by Dr. Dre, another song produced by Storch Scotch … ”

A sweet note from a supporter said: "Absolutely beautiful … Happiness always seemed wonderful to you,quot; She can do anything and rock her !! Ys Keyshia has been the queen of diff hairstyles. Especially different cuts and colors. Baby, I just wanted to tell you that you and Halle Berry and Jlo and Zoe Saldana and Zoe Kravitz will always have my heart. 🥺🥺🥺 "

The diva is killing him with a new hair color, a new show and a new album on the way.



