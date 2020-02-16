Kendall Jenner says that Kylie used to imitate Shakira in the house

Before Kylie Jenner became one of the most successful and visible reality stars in the world, she was a great fan of Shakira like many other girls around the world. Harper’s Bazaar recently spoke with Kendall Jenner about Kylie, and the supermodel revealed that Kylie always loved the attention of others when she was a child.

For example, when I was a child, I was a big fan of Shakira's song, "Hips don't lie," and I danced with her and performed for everyone in the family. Kendall declared that it was almost like a daily ritual in which he put on his dancer costume and danced for everyone in the family.

As most know, the resurgence of interest in Shakira comes after his performance in Superbowl with Jennifer Lopez. In fact, Kylie Jenner was just a celebrity who came out and praised the singer and songwriter after her performance.

Kylie Jenner's love of attention undoubtedly played a role in her success in the future, considering that she is now the biggest star of social networks and reality shows in the world.

In recent years, the keeping up with the Kardashians Forbes Magazine named Star as one of the youngest billionaires in the world.

However, the title was not appreciated by everyone on social networks, and many people argued that Kylie Jenner really did not make herself because she simply used the platform offered by Kris Jenner, her mother, who played a crucial role in the creation of the mentioned television program in E!

Regardless of whether or not he deserved the title, his company, Kylie Cosmetics, has become one of the most successful cosmetic companies in the United States and in the world. There is no doubt that his status as a social media star also helped.

These days, Kylie Jenner is single after her breakup with Astroworld artist Travis Scott after the birth of their first child together, Stormi Webster. Since then, it is rumored that Kylie is dating Drake and her old flame, Tyga.



