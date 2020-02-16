Kempton only surviving meeting in Britain on Sunday | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML3dafdcd248adc8ad788a9198272e0cfc11% %MINIFYHTML3dafdcd248adc8ad788a9198272e0cfc12%





Kempton – the only British survivor who met on Sunday

Kempton will host the only game in Britain on Sunday, after the Market Rasen meeting was lost due to the weather.

Feeling the effects of the Dennis storm, the jump card succumbed to waterlogging, with the decision taken after a morning inspection of the Lincolnshire circuit.

Exeter, reorganized after being hit by the Ciara storm a week ago, was suspended on Saturday, but a precautionary inspection resulted in positive news for the installation of all weather in Kempton, with the wind reported that it has "calmed down." enough ", although a wet day is in the store

The expected return of Tiger Roll in Navan in Boyne Hurdle is still ongoing, with heavy ground after two millimeters of rain since the last track update on Saturday. There is a risk of more rain and strong winds later in the day.