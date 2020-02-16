Katwe's star queen, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, dies at age 15

Hollywood has lost a rising star.

Katwe Queen star Nikita Pearl Waligwa He died on Sunday, according to multiple reports. The young actress, who starred in the 2016 Disney movie, was only 15 years old.

%MINIFYHTML73462ad44a5c8502ebf6e636394be7fe13% %MINIFYHTML73462ad44a5c8502ebf6e636394be7fe14%

Waligwa had been diagnosed with a brain tumor, according to Ugandan media.

%MINIFYHTML73462ad44a5c8502ebf6e636394be7fe15% %MINIFYHTML73462ad44a5c8502ebf6e636394be7fe16%

According to reports, the 15-year-old star was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016 and at that time, her family of Disney movies joined to receive her treatment in India.

Nikita recovered in 2017, however, her tumor returned last year.

The actress' high school went to Twitter to share her condolences and anguish over the news of her death.

"Do you do well Nikita Pearl Waligwa,quot;, the Gayaza High School wrote. "You were a love to many and we lost you to a brain tumor at such a tender age. Nikita was in S.3. Rest in perfect peace my dear."