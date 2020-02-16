Kandi Burruss reacts to the shooting in her restaurant

%MINIFYHTMLa09598c472992be1b2409a7f0834d60011% %MINIFYHTMLa09598c472992be1b2409a7f0834d60012%

The member of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; Send prayers to the victims and cooperate with the police while the police have initiated an investigation.

Kandi Burruss He spoke after the news that a man opened fire inside one of his restaurants in Atlanta on Valentine's Day. At least two people were injured when the shots exploded, but no one suffered fatal injuries.

"My family and I are really sad about the unfortunate events that took place at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the night of February 14, a night to celebrate love, unfortunately it became something completely different," he wrote. . On Instagram.

She continued: "Our prayers and thoughts are with the people who were harmed or who had some kind of negative impact. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by the police and we are cooperating with the police to bring the justice to justice. involved. " "

"As African-American business owners, our goal has been to invest in our community by bringing jobs, quality meals and a positive experience to the Atlanta metropolitan area; we hope you know and understand that the acts of violence that happened last night, of no way, it serves as a reflection of OLG or its values, "he continued.

"The true housewives of Atlanta"Star concluded:" We appreciate all the love and prayers that have come to us and we encourage anyone who has information on any aspect of the events that occurred to communicate with the police as soon as possible. "