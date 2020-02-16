Kandi Burruss is devastated after the shooting at the Old Lady Gang restaurant – See her first message after the tragedy

It is reported that a tragic event hit the restaurant of Kandi Burruss in Atlanta, Old Lady Gang. Three people have been shot.

East Point police captain Allyn Glover said a man entered the OLG restaurant on Friday night and attacked another person.

Two passersby were shot and, fortunately, the three victims were relatively unharmed or at least left without life-threatening injuries.

Now, Kandi Burruss addressed the tragedy.

“ My family and I are really sad about the unfortunate events that happened at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the night of February 14, a night that was destined to celebrate love, unfortunately it became something very different & # 39; & # 39 ;, Kandi began. Your message.

She continued and said that ‘Our prayers and thoughts are with people who were harmed or in some way negative. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by the police and we are cooperating with the police to bring those involved to justice. "

Kandi also made sure to highlight that: owners As African-American business owners, our goal has been to invest in our community by providing jobs, quality meals and a positive experience to the Atlanta metropolitan area; we hope you know and understand that the acts of violence that happened last night do not, in any way, serve as a reflection of OLG or its values. "

"We appreciate all the love and prayers that have come to us and we encourage anyone who has information about any aspect of the events that happened to communicate with the police as soon as possible," Kandi concluded.

People support Kandi and were told that this would not affect her or her business in any way because they will continue to visit OLG.

Somoene said: "When I come to Atlanta I still go to OLG," and another follower posted this: "People who know that YOU know this does not reflect negatively on you or your business."

One commenter wrote: ‘WELL SAID !!! OLG is one of the main places in ATL where I feel at home. And I will continue to support. My prayers are with the victims. "

Another follower said: "No weapon formed against you and your family will prosper,quot; and someone else posted this: "I met yesterday for lunch and enjoyed it very much!"

An Instagram installer said: ka @kandi, it is very sad to hear this. Thoughts and prayers are with the victims, the families involved, the old staff and you and your family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 ’

People are sending their best wishes to Kandi and especially to the families of those affected.



