Kandi Burruss celebrates her friend's birthday after the tragedy in Old Lady Gang

You probably already know that Kandi Burruss was devastated after a horrible incident at her Atlanta Old Lady Gang restaurant. Three people have been shot and Kandi makes a statement about the entire drama before.

Now, she tries to move one, and wanted to celebrate the birthday of one of her friends, Mona Scott-Young.

He also supports his friends and marks his anniversaries online too.

Check out the post that Kandi shared to commemorate his friend's birthday.

‘I'm late, but it's still your birthday on the west coast. Happy birthday @monascottyoung! I hope you had an amazing day! Everyone give @monascottyoung some love, "Kandi wrote in his post.

A follower asked the RHOA star: "Kandi, what's up? What's next for you and Xscape?" And someone else was scared to think that Kandi could be leaving RHOA: "Are you really leaving RHOA? You definitely do the show ".

Somoene more seemed really mad at Kandi and posted this: ‘Always late. But don't keep supporting Kenya Moore with her Kane shit and you laugh like it's cute. Soon to answer about those people who were shot in their restaurant. Oh, I forgot about money, not people. "

Another follower wrote: "Why didn't I have a choice about how Kenya Moore behaved?" I used to like it but I have my OPTIONS. "

One commenter said: & # 39; Happy birthday @monascottyoung and may God continue to bless you with many more years of joy and happiness ❤️ & # 39; and another sponsor posted this: & # 39; I love how you don't turn off comments like the rest of the RHOA. You and Cynthia can stand the heat. Oh yes, happy birthday Mona. "

Someone else said: "Happy birthday, many blessings for you to enjoy with your family and friends."

Kandi's staunch fans support her long after what happened in her restaurant.



