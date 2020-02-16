Juventus 2-0 Brescia

The goals of Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado sent Juventus to the top of the Serie A table with a comfortable 2-0 victory over 10-man Brescia on Sunday.

Brescia striker Florian Aye picked up two yellow cards in three minutes near the end of the first half and Juventus immediately capitalized when Dybala hit the first free throw.

Square doubled its lead with a clean finish after 75 minutes, and the local public had more reason to cheer when Captain Giorgio Chiellini left the bench to make his first appearance since his cruciate ligament broke in August.

Maurizio Sarri rested forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored in 10 consecutive Serie A games, and his bet was worth it when Juve declined to a victory that led them to 57 points.

Mario Balotelli de Brescia challenges Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci



Sarri was criticized after a shocking 2-1 loss to Hellas Verona last weekend when his team lost the Serie A lead against Inter, but Brescia, who was fighting the descent, rarely tested them at the stadium Allianz

The visitors lost goalkeeper Enrico Alfonso from a head injury from the start, which means Lorenzo Andrenacci was summoned to debut in Serie A, and his hopes of registering his first victory in Juventus in Serie A were affected when Aye was shown a second yellow for breaking into Aaron Ramsey.

Dybala hit the resulting free kick in the corner of the net, and Juve almost hit two when Andrenacci hit Daniele Rugani's header on the crossbar.

Paulo Dybala celebrates after opening the score for Juve against Brescia



There were concerns for Sarri when the substitute Miralem Pjanic limped with a muscular problem, but Square put the result beyond any doubt, exchanging passes with Blaise Matuidi before finishing at home.

On the other hand, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa scored two goals each as Fiorentina hammered Sampdoria 5-1, both sides finished the first half with 10 men after Sampdoria defender Nicola Murru and Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj picked up the second yellow cards.

Gervinho scored for Parma in a 1-0 victory in Sassuolo and Hellas Verona extended their unbeaten streak to nine games with a 0-0 draw at Udinese.