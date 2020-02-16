Justin Bieber shaves his mustache after fans begged him

It's the end of an era … for Justin BieberMustache.

After the Internet begged the singer "Yummy,quot; to remove facial hair, it seems that Justin finally heard the comments of his fans. On Sunday afternoon, the 25-year-old pop star revealed her new lewk on social media.

"I shaved," he said on Instagram to his 127 million followers, along with a selfie that showed his great transformation. "MUSTASHIO went on vacation, but will return in due time."

In addition, he captioned his image, "Baby face BIEB," which was possibly a reference to the many fans begging him to shave.

Last month, Beliebers joined for a mission: to get the "Sorry,quot; singer to separate from his facial hair.

"Justin, I love you, but please shave," a follower said. "Justin, please take that thing off your baby's face," said another person.