Justin Bieber shaves his mustache after fans begged him

It's the end of an era … for Justin BieberMustache.
After the Internet begged the singer "Yummy,quot; to remove facial hair, it seems that Justin finally heard the comments of his fans. On Sunday afternoon, the 25-year-old pop star revealed her new lewk on social media.
"I shaved," he said on Instagram to his 127 million followers, along with a selfie that showed his great transformation. "MUSTASHIO went on vacation, but will return in due time."
In addition, he captioned his image, "Baby face BIEB," which was possibly a reference to the many fans begging him to shave.
Last month, Beliebers joined for a mission: to get the "Sorry,quot; singer to separate from his facial hair.
"Justin, I love you, but please shave," a follower said. "Justin, please take that thing off your baby's face," said another person.
And for those who think that Photoshop, 25, made his snapshot on social media, he had the receipts for detractors.
In one of his video clips on Instagram Stories, Justin took his shaver and put HAM on his mustache. In a matter of seconds, you could see her hair falling out and she soon revealed soft skin like a baby that had hidden under all that hair.
It is clear that his wife, Hailey Bieber, is also a fan of the new look. "Yeeeeee," he commented on his Instagram post, along with the heart-eyed emoji.
But as the title of his most recent album, Changes, of course, this is a new era for Justin. In one of his songs, "Forever,quot;, in which he collaborated with Post Malone Y Intelligent, the 25-year-old star opens on going through several transformations.
Some of his lyrics include: "I never thought I'd calm down, I can't lie to myself / I was busy concentrating on being alone / I put my feelings aside, they all got dusty on the shelf / You erased them when I had nothing left,quot; .
With an album and a new lewk, it's safe to say that Justin is living his best life!