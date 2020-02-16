Justin Bieber says he was "reckless,quot; while dating Selena Gomez. He admits that he warned Hailey Baldwin that he would cheat on her!

Their relationship again, again was filled with ups and downs and now, Justin Bieber admits that he was quite "reckless,quot; during his eight-year romance with Selena Gomez. In addition, the male singer also talked about his marriage to Hailey Baldwin during a new interview, revealing that he actually told his model wife that at first he could not be "faithful,quot; to her.

Even before they got married and had just left, Justin was still suffering after his separation from Selena.

While chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Justin shared that he told Hailey that he would cheat on her at some point, as he was still struggling with the "unforgiveness,quot; that came from the previous relationship.

'I said,' Listen, I'm still very hurt and I'm still trying to discover my path, and I'm not ready to compromise in a way that … I just don't want to say something and then do the opposite. "I was at the point where I I had done in the past. And I was honest with her, I thought, "I am not in a place to be faithful," and all these things, what I wanted to be, but I was not yet there, "he said.

When asked to go into details about what exactly hurt, the Yummy singer explained that it was ‘from my previous relationship. I think I was still dealing with a lot of forgiveness and all those things. To be honest, I don't think I knew what I was struggling with at the time. I don't think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness. "

However, according to Justin, Hailey managed to change his point of view and even inspired and encouraged him to change his bad behavior.

It obviously worked because he really got engaged and married her in the end!



