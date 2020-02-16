Just touching the "gray death,quot; drug could kill him – Up News Info DC

– A relatively new and deadly form of heroin is so powerful that just touching it could kill you, the researchers warned in Louisiana on Friday.

A "gray death,quot; super drug sample was recently recovered from two suspects in the Lake Charles area traveling through St. Mary Parish, said CL affiliate KLFY.

"You don't want to touch this. If possible, you don't even want to put it in your hands," said David Spencer, spokesman for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

In 2017, a police officer in East Liverpool, Ohio, suffered an accidental overdose of gray death when he touched the drug during an arrest.

Gray death is heroin that has been cut with fentanyl and other deadly opioids, according to Spencer, and is reportedly 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

He first appeared in Alabama and Georgia in 2017. Then he moved to Ohio and Pennsylvania. Now deputies say he is in Louisiana.

“Consider the color. It looks like pieces of concrete, ”Spencer said.

Authorities say that if you encounter gray death, you should not lift it or even touch it. Instead, you must inform the authorities.

"You would really hate to see someone innocent touching this without knowing what it is or a child touching that now knowing what it is," Spencer added. "We definitely just want to educate the public so they know, hey, this is something new."