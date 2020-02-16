Jose Mourinho says that Man City's European ban does not change Tottenham's mindset | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML9a64ffd2b7a9af42c22f65b78d19418311% %MINIFYHTML9a64ffd2b7a9af42c22f65b78d19418312%

The Tottenham head coach emphasizes that Manchester City should have doubts until an appeal is heard





José Mourinho says that the Spurs will not alter their mentality in the challenge for the classification of the Champions League after the ban of the European club in Manchester City

José Mourinho says that Manchester City's two-season European ban does not change Tottenham's mindset in the search for the Champions League ranking.

The Premier League champions were kicked out of all UEFA competitions by the governing body of European football on Friday for "serious violations,quot; of the Financial Fair Play regulations.

If City, who indicated its intention to appeal the verdict before the Court of Sports Arbitration (CAS), finishes in the top four and its ban is maintained, it would mean that a place in the Champions League would go to the team that finishes fifth in the Premier League.

Tottenham is undefeated in their last four Premier League games

When asked about his evaluation of the UEFA ban on City, Mourinho joked that he would be interested to see if it had an impact on the Premier League campaign winning the Pep Guardiola title in 2017/18, when his former team United finished second.

"My opinion is that I did not waste a minute analyzing what UEFA and FIFA have to analyze," Mourinho said in his post-match press conference after the Spurs' 3-2 victory against Aston Villa on Sunday.

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

"If I enter that analysis I have to ask if the team that finished second in 2018 will be champion?!

"That would be interesting. But joking aside, I just wait calmly. I don't think about the fourth (position) or the fifth. I just think about doing the best we can, (winning) as many points as we can, (finishing) the The best position we can.

"At the end of the season, we will see where we are because maybe we are sixth or seventh and then it doesn't matter if the fifth goes to the Champions League."

Serge Aurier and Lucas Moura celebrate the Spurs' late victory at Villa Park

Mourinho stressed the need to reserve the final judgment on the punishment of the City until his appeal is concluded.

"I don't think it's big decisions or small decisions," he said.

Mark Ogden of the Sunday supplement says that Manchester City players will not show any loyalty to the club if they feel that their career is being damaged by not being in the Champions League

"It's about the rules, the law, it is or is not. For what I got, UEFA punished them but they have the opportunity to appeal."

"I think until the end of the appeal, Manchester City has the benefit of the doubt. At the end of the process, we will see if they are punished or not. I have nothing more to say about it."

Mourinho: the CL rating will be & # 39; very difficult & # 39; for the Spurs

Heung-Min Son scored a winner in the time of detention for the Spurs in Villa to take the Mourinho team to fifth place and within a point of Chelsea, who plays against Manchester United on Monday, live on Sky sports.

The Portuguese head coach believes there are a lot of clubs in dispute over the Champions League positions, with Sheffield United one point behind the Spurs, while Wolves, Everton and United are five points out of the fifth.

"We have a great fight, yesterday you could see Liverpool in first against last.

"Today we could see Villa fighting to remain in the division and we fighting for a superior position how difficult it was."

"This is the Premier League, so when we talk about the fifth (place) I think (the battle for) fifth, Wolves, Sheffield United, Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton, they all look at the table and week after week they say: & # 39; we can do it & # 39 ;.

"And they can do it. Then, it will be very difficult."