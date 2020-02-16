Jones shut up wild, sharks win 2-0 – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLd1f3ee588e0a678905c9762c97e1c8d311% %MINIFYHTMLd1f3ee588e0a678905c9762c97e1c8d312%

S T. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) – Already without Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl, the San Jose Sharks learned that they would also be without leading scorer Erik Karlsson and leading scorer Evander Kane. They adjusted by playing a tight game against goalkeeper Martin Jones to win for the fourth time in five games.

Jones stopped 39 shots for his first laundering of the season, and Dylan Gambrell scored his third goal for San Jose in a 2-0 victory against Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Melker Karlsson added an empty network target.

Erik Karlsson, the defender who leads the team with 34 assists and 40 points, will be out for the rest of the season after breaking his thumb in Friday's win at Winnipeg. Kane, who has 21 goals, was suspended three games for elbowing the Jets defender Neal Pionk in the same game.

"Facing the injuries we face, I think that little adversity and Jonesy coming in and doing the job, I know they wanted to play hard for him," said San Jose interim coach Bob Boughner. “I thought we really defended well. … I think it's the last two days. Two difficult buildings with teams fighting hard for a place in the playoffs. "

Alex Stalock made 19 saves for Minnesota, who lost his first game with interim coach Dean Evason a day after firing Bruce Boudreau.

"We liked what we did in terms of how we prepare and our energy," Evason said. “We liked our attempts on the net. I think we had 40 shots and 70 attempts of something on the net. We tried to do the right thing, so we like that part of our game. You are never happy when the results are not there. "

The Sharks won 3-2 at Winnipeg the night before and the Wilds, who started three points behind Arizona for the last wild card in the Western Conference, were hoping the coach change would trigger a run to the playoffs.

General manager Bill Guerin made the move to fire Boudreau, who was 158-110-35 in more than three seasons with Minnesota, after a home loss Thursday against the New York Rangers in which the Wild delivered a third goal of two goals. – lead period.

Minnesota had won seven of its last 11 games during a home stretch under Boudreau. A day later, the Wild finished a stretch of 18 of 22 home games with another mediocre effort against San Jose.

"We are comfortable with Deano," said Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno. “He did a great job tonight with the bank and everything. It is what it is. In the situation we are in, we are fighting for our lives and we still have a playoff team in mind and it is hard not to get it. "

The Sharks, who are 11-12-2 under Boughner, have begun to find their way even when the injuries have eliminated many key players. Couture has missed 13 games due to a fractured left ankle. Now, Karlsson and Hertl are out for the season.

Gambrell is trying to make the most of his opportunity as one of the fillings.

He scored his first goal since November 30, a period that includes a season in the minors, just over 3 minutes in the third period. San Jose's defender, Brent Burns, fired a shot into the net that deviated from Gambrell and passed to Stalock.

"I think we are still doing what we are doing," Gambrell said. “The boys are really getting together in the locker room. Really leaning on each other on the ice. Just working for each other.

Jones, who has seen his playing time decrease behind Aaron Dell, made the goal stand up even when Minnesota beat the Sharks 39-21

"He won quite brave last night and tonight with two other fallen guys," Jones said. "That was huge."

NOTES: Jones had a victory in his previous 11 games and had allowed more than three goals in seven of them. … San Jose is 8-7-1 under Boughner since the calendar became 2020. … Evason is having his first chance as an NHL coach. He was an assistant to Boudreau the last two seasons after spending six seasons as a coach in the American Hockey League. Evason played two seasons with the Sharks. … St. Joseph withdrew Jacob Middleton from the AHL after placing Karlsson on the list of injured reservations. … Minnesota was 11-3-2 previously when it was tied after two periods.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Sharks: Return home against Florida on Monday.

Wild: Take a three-day break and play in Vancouver on Wednesday.